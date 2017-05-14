Pender deputies investigate early Sunday stabbing

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early-morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a new release, deputies responded around 4:10 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at 12192 US 117 South.

Investigators say during a fight between two people, one of them was stabbed in the neck. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but investigators say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators have not released any more information about the people involved.

  • samm frankss

    well what do you know the knife law did not work but the gun laws did.

