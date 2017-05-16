ONLY ON WWAY: Regina Ripa’s family reacts to murder charge, husband’s death

Regina Ripa's father, Joerg Mertens in Brazil (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The family of the woman accused of shooting her husband to death this weekend is speaking out from Brazil today.

Regina Ripa is charged with first degree murder for the death of her husband Dean Ripa. Ripa was found shot to death in their home above the Cape Fear Serpentarium Saturday.

Ripa’s mother and father live in Brazil. Her dad, Joerg Mertens, said they do not know much about the situation.

Mertens said he visited with Ripa last fall in Wilmington for a month. During a Skype interview, we asked Mertens if he knew her husband Dean Ripa.

“I don’t know very good,” Mertens said. “No. He was all the time a stranger. A stranger person.”

Mertens said he was shocked when he found out what happened.

“Terrible,” Mertens said. “Surprised. For me it still isn’t clear.”

Mertens told us he has been trying to get in touch with Ripa from jail, but he does not speak much English, which is making it difficult for him to communicate.