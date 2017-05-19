Greenville Police rescue toddler from hot car

Greenville police officer holding child rescued from hot car on May 18, 2017 (Photo: Greenville Police Facebook)

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Greenville Police rescued a child from a hot car, where temperatures reached between 104-116 degrees.

Police say they responded to the parking lot of Zoe’s Kitchen and Ulta Beauty around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they saw people trying to get into the parked car. Police say a 2-year-old boy had been left in his seat in the back of the car.

An officer reached in through the cracked window and unlocked the door. He took the child into Zoe’s Kitchen to cool him down.

EMS took the child to Vidant Medical Center as a precaution but he is expected to be okay.

Nearly 30 minutes later, after the child had already been taken to the hospital, officers say the child’s mother, Ashley Caroline Garris, 21, returned to the car.

Investigators determined Garris left her son in the car for about an hour as she shopped in Ulta.

Garris is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.