WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The latest citizen survey conducted by the city of Wilmington every two years has been completed.

Results show that citizens generally think the city is spending the right amount on most city services, but would like to see more funding on streets and sidewalk maintenance. Top concerns are still traffic flow.

The survey also showed significant increases in citizens feeling of safety and crime prevention.

