Dozens participate in ‘Hands Across the Sand’ movement

Hands Across the Sand movement (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three countries and 18 states across the nation, including North Carolina, took a stand in the sand this weekend all sharing the same message.

The Surfrider Foundation’s Cape Fear Chapter led what is called the ‘Hands Across the Sand’ movement on Carolina Beach Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people held hands along the ocean in opposition of new offshore drilling and support of clean energy.

Participants say this event comes during a much needed time, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order beginning a five-year development plan for offshore drilling just last month.

It’s a plan many, including Cape Fear Chapter Chairman Kevin Piacenza, say they are against.

“If oil and gas industries are established along our coastline, it would change the state’s coastline forever,” Piacenza said. “We have a thriving coastal economy right now that’s growing in leaps and bounds every year.”

Aside from Carolina beach, nine other cities and towns participated in the event across North Carolina’s coast.

