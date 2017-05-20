Dozens participate in ‘Hands Across the Sand’ movement

Hands Across the Sand movement (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three countries and 18 states across the nation, including North Carolina, took a stand in the sand this weekend all sharing the same message.

The Surfrider Foundation’s Cape Fear Chapter led what is called the ‘Hands Across the Sand’ movement on Carolina Beach Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people held hands along the ocean in opposition of new offshore drilling and support of clean energy.

Participants say this event comes during a much needed time, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order beginning a five-year development plan for offshore drilling just last month.

It’s a plan many, including Cape Fear Chapter Chairman Kevin Piacenza, say they are against.

“If oil and gas industries are established along our coastline, it would change the state’s coastline forever,” Piacenza said. “We have a thriving coastal economy right now that’s growing in leaps and bounds every year.”

Aside from Carolina beach, nine other cities and towns participated in the event across North Carolina’s coast.

For a full list of places that participated in ‘Hands Across the Sand’, click here.

  • guest45

    it’s really a very simple thing to do to shut down exploration for oil and fossil fuels but maybe a little beyond this Surfriders Chapters learning ability, if everyone that hates fossil fuel and coal for that matter refuses to use either or support any byproducts of them will curb the demand for their products and the exploration to find fuel and coal will cease.

    so all you hand holders, how did you get to the beach this weekend, on a magic carpet ride? Did you rent a room or stay in your house or camp on the beach, because if you were in a room I bet you the air conditioner was running wide open, the lights and tv’s were on, more using coal/fuel, do you turn on a light? do you on an auto? do you wear cloth’s made the normal way? You can not have it both ways, quit using oil company products or byproducts, and that includes seeking out medical care because the medical field needs fossil fuels to operate also!

    • Heimie Schmelter

      G45, you’re waaaaay over their head! They don’t have a clue as to what you telling them and they likely do believe it really was a magic carpet ride that got them there. Electricity, air conditioning and the plastic bags they brought their groceries in with aren’t really fossil fuel…at least not to them. Sort of like the idiots that never realized that the “green car” Prius has a heavier carbon footprint than that a 1968 Pontiac Bonneville! Lets not forget the ones that have no understanding of the poisonous gases, hazardous acids and the other residual hazardous pollutants that are generated in making those wonderfully inefficient “solar cells”!!!

      • guest45

        they don’t even have a clue Heimie

