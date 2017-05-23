Bill calls for more jail time for posting crimes online

Steve Stephens killed a Cleveland man and posted the video on Facebook (Photo: CBS)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — People who post their violent crimes online in North Carolina would automatically see their prison sentences increased in legislation advancing in the General Assembly.

Neither legislators nor the public objected to the measure when it cleared a House judiciary committee Tuesday. It would apply to anyone convicted of a violent felony who posts the crime on the internet or other media and tack on an additional two-year prison sentence.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Garland Pierce of Scotland County says that recent violent acts captured on video and posted online triggered the proposal. Last month, the deadly shooting of a Cleveland retiree was videotaped and then posted on Facebook.

The North Carolina bill would also allocate money to hire a prosecutor who would help local district attorneys with such cases.

