Bill calls for more jail time for posting crimes online

Steve Stephens killed a Cleveland man and posted the video on Facebook (Photo: CBS)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — People who post their violent crimes online in North Carolina would automatically see their prison sentences increased in legislation advancing in the General Assembly.

Neither legislators nor the public objected to the measure when it cleared a House judiciary committee Tuesday. It would apply to anyone convicted of a violent felony who posts the crime on the internet or other media and tack on an additional two-year prison sentence.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Garland Pierce of Scotland County says that recent violent acts captured on video and posted online triggered the proposal. Last month, the deadly shooting of a Cleveland retiree was videotaped and then posted on Facebook.

The North Carolina bill would also allocate money to hire a prosecutor who would help local district attorneys with such cases.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • guest45

    I figured as soon as I saw the headline a DEMO RAT was behind this bill, Pierce must have fell off a turnip truck, let those people post their stuff and keep your mouth shut, then the prosecuter has an open and shut case and put them away for good, the way it usually works is that law enforcement can’t catch a cold without a tip, what better way to catch a crook than his own taped confession for the world to see!

  • Heimie Schmelter

    All fine and good, but I advocate for more appropriate sentences, fulfilling MORE of the FULL sentence itself and putting multiple violent offenders away from society forever! We don’t need more rules or laws, we need judges and DA’s to simple enact and follow the ones already on the books. The victims are the big losers in today’s judicial system, while the criminals are the big winners!

