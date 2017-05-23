Physician announces run for Rouzer’s seat in US House

Kyle Horton (Photo: Facebook/Dr. Kyle Horton U.S. Congress)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington physician says she will run next year for the US House of Representatives.

Dr. Kyle Horton, a Democrat, says she “plans to bring her experience as an internal medicine physician to the Capitol and restore caring and responsive leadership to southeastern North Carolina.”

“I’ve cared for my patients. I’ve fought for veterans,” Horton, who once worked for the VA said in a news release. “Now I’m ready to answer the call to find real solutions for regular working people in my district. I believe the defining issue of our time is economic insecurity. So many people are struggling financially. If elected to Congress, I will work across party lines to make sure that our citizens can earn a living wage, have affordable healthcare and that our public schools are strong to prepare our kids for employment. Let’s get it done.”