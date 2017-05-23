Physician announces run for Rouzer’s seat in US House

Kyle Horton
Kyle Horton (Photo: Facebook/Dr. Kyle Horton U.S. Congress)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington physician says she will run next year for the US House of Representatives.

Dr. Kyle Horton, a Democrat, says she “plans to bring her experience as an internal medicine physician to the Capitol and restore caring and responsive leadership to southeastern North Carolina.”

“I’ve cared for my patients. I’ve fought for veterans,” Horton, who once worked for the VA said in a news release. “Now I’m ready to answer the call to find real solutions for regular working people in my district. I believe the defining issue of our time is economic insecurity. So many people are struggling financially. If elected to Congress, I will work across party lines to make sure that our citizens can earn a living wage, have affordable healthcare and that our public schools are strong to prepare our kids for employment. Let’s get it done.”

Horton graduated from from UNCW and then earned her MD and MBA in a five-year dual degree program at Wright State University in Ohio.

She began her career as a primary care physician at Hunter Homes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Dr. Horton returned to her career as an internal medicine physician after relocating to Kure Beach, where her parents now live. Her father worked for 30 years at General Motors, eventually landing the family in Flint, Michigan before retiring in Kure Beach.

Horton is running for the 7th District seat currently held by Rep. David Rouzer, who is in his second term in Washington. A spokeswoman said Rouzer, a Johnston County Republican, plans to run for another term next year.

Horton was one of the organizers of a town hall event earlier this year that invited Rouzer, but the Congressman did not attend.

  • Susan Eggert

    Dr. Horton would be a great asset to Congress. She is a powerful, energetic and caring voice on issues that affect so many of us in North Carolina, from the needs of veterans to affordable health care to education and housing. The United States is wealthy. If everyone pays his or her fair share, this already-great nation could do anything it chose. Perhaps even adopt a compassionate model for helping families from the despair of deep poverty to lives of dignity with adequate housing, food and clothing as they train for 21st century jobs. Perhaps rebuild the interstate system or expand high-speed rail. Devote more creativity to public education instead of undermining it.

  • Commonsensenotcommontoday

    “If elected to Congress, I will work across party lines to make sure that
    our citizens can earn a living wage, have affordable healthcare and
    that our public schools are strong to prepare our kids for employment.”

    Yet another Democrat who successfully avoided every single Economics class in her life!

    We have over $100 trillion in unfunded federal liabilities already. Money doesn’t grow on trees, and with the upper 50% of wage earners already paying over 97% of personal income taxes, you can’t keep bludgeoning the wealthy forever. They already pay far more than “their fair share.”

  • lindsay

    Yay! Some hope for the future!

  • Elena

    Wonderful news! I think Dr Kyle Horton will bring amazing energy and compassion to Washington! She will truly work in the best interest of District 7 residents instead of just voting along party lines like Rouzer.

  • conservative

    ” If elected to Congress, I will work across party lines to make sure that our citizens can earn a living wage, have affordable healthcare and that our public schools are strong to prepare our kids for employment.”

    Blah-Blah-Blah….wash, rinse, and repeat. What you said is no different than any other politician or politician wannabe.

