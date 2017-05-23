Physician announces run for Rouzer’s seat in US House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington physician says she will run next year for the US House of Representatives.
Dr. Kyle Horton, a Democrat, says she “plans to bring her experience as an internal medicine physician to the Capitol and restore caring and responsive leadership to southeastern North Carolina.”
“I’ve cared for my patients. I’ve fought for veterans,” Horton, who once worked for the VA said in a news release. “Now I’m ready to answer the call to find real solutions for regular working people in my district. I believe the defining issue of our time is economic insecurity. So many people are struggling financially. If elected to Congress, I will work across party lines to make sure that our citizens can earn a living wage, have affordable healthcare and that our public schools are strong to prepare our kids for employment. Let’s get it done.”
Horton graduated from from UNCW and then earned her MD and MBA in a five-year dual degree program at Wright State University in Ohio.
She began her career as a primary care physician at Hunter Homes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Dr. Horton returned to her career as an internal medicine physician after relocating to Kure Beach, where her parents now live. Her father worked for 30 years at General Motors, eventually landing the family in Flint, Michigan before retiring in Kure Beach.
Horton is running for the 7th District seat currently held by Rep. David Rouzer, who is in his second term in Washington. A spokeswoman said Rouzer, a Johnston County Republican, plans to run for another term next year.
Horton was one of the organizers of a town hall event earlier this year that invited Rouzer, but the Congressman did not attend.