Student holds race relations forum

High school senior, Mina Yakubu, hosting her discussion on race relations on May 23, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is known for its deep roots in history.

Mina Yakubu may be just a senior in high school, but on Tuesday she brought together more than a dozen people of different races and ages to talk about race relations in The Port City.

“Its just been my duty to be able to give all that I can give to the Wilmington community and I think this is just a step forward in starting the conversation and being able to initiate that process towards mending those relationships,” Yakubu said.

This why she held a forum about racial separation in Wilmington at TheatreNOW.

She created a documentary touching on the treatment of a group of African Americans during the 60s and opened it up to discussion.

She believes these discussions are a necessity.

“I’ve been a long time citizen of Wilmington, and just trying to learn more about the history and in the process of learning that history, realizing that we truly need to have a discussion about the history of Wilmington and move forward from it as well as be able to reflect back and make sure that everyone knows the history, before we go forward,” Yakubu said.

Those in attendance were impressed with Yakubu’s discussion.

“I’m glad that Mina has seen fit to bring about this discussion, including young people,” Dorothy DeShields said.

Yakubu hopes one thing will spark from what she did.

“Just a passion to learn more, and ask more questions and be more inquisitive and work together to build a community again.”

Yakubu says this will not be her only forum.

She is hoping word will spread and she can educate the masses and pass this knowledge along.