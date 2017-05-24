Two homes raised near Black River after Hurricane Matthew

Home near Black River being rebuilt after Hurricane Matthew (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More than seven months after Hurricane Matthew many families are still trying to get back on their feet.

When Hurricane Matthew came through it destroyed many homes, but now two of them are being raised in Pender County.

The work is underway to get a family back into their home.

Wilmington Baptist Association and other organizations are here in the Black River area rebuilding homes damaged by the October storm.

Organizers say they have helped twenty Black River families rebuild and eight families are back in their homes.

Kristen Johnson who owns one of the houses being rebuilt said she’s thankful for the help she’s received.

“We just feel so blessed, we just feel like God has had his hand in this the entire time and we are just taking it day by day,” said Johnson.

These families getting helped right now hope to be back into their homes around Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Financial contributions can be made to Wilmington Baptist Association- Black River.

If you would like to help out click here for more information.