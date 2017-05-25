Colorado cannabis company shows high interest in Wilmington

Medicine Man Technologies presentation
Representatives of Medicine Man Technologies presented to a crowd of more than a dozen people on their marijuana business on May 25, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Colorado was one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana.

One company from that state partnered with tekMountain to present it in the Cape Fear.

TekMountain is a company that helps create businesses and hosted the event because they see an importance in the conversation.

“This wave, this social change that has to do with cannabis has affected most of the country. It’s not part of North Carolina’s law right now and it may not be for a long time. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t explore its affects on us in our community,” Brett Martin, tekMountain CEO, said.

The presenter, Medicine Man Technologies, is a cannabis consulting business based in Colorado.

They offer licensing opportunities and consult people on the medical marijuana and recreational business.

“We’re crafting good policy in Colorado and this is just an event to kind of present opportunities and an overview of what’s happening in the marketplace,” Carrie Roberts, a Medicine Man Technologies senior consultant, said.

Thursday night, they answered questions, discussed the current political climate and discussed where Medicine Man sees North Carolina standing.

“We’ve got 31 states now that have some kind of medical marijuana laws on the books and laws are advancing quickly. Not as fast in the South, but there was a house bill that was introduced in February, House Bill 185. So there’s potential opportunity for medical cannabis to come here to North Carolina,” Roberts said.

TekMountain knows that marijuana is illegal in North Carolina but believes it is important for entrepreneurs and the business community to discuss this developing yet controversial topic.

Marijuana has been legalized for medical use in approximately 28 states and has been up for debate in North Carolina for years.

But only time will tell if Medicine Man’s visit to the Cape Fear was worth it.

  • Beanomac

    Thanks Katie for your opinion. And an additional thanks for reaffirming my support for the current President.

    But I do not share your opinion on trying to justify illicit drug use.

    When the Drug Enforcement Administration no longers considers marijuana a scheduled drug, because they are the authority having jurisdiction, then I will support their choice to no longer feel marijuana use is against the law.

  • Paul Dye

    Pig pharma and Burr will exhaust every resource to keep it illegal here

    • Heimie Schmelter

      According to federal law, it’s illegal EVERYWHERE in the US.

    • guest45

      what in the Heck does Burr have to do with it, the libs are the pot smokers.

      • Paul Dye

        Burr is #4 of all in Senate to receive huge campaign contributions from pig pharma. They are going to fight tooth and nail to keep it illegal here in North Carolina. Unless pig pharma can sell a synthetic toxic form it’ll be a struggle, but a struggle I’m up for. That’s what Burr has to do with it.

  • Beanomac

    That is all we need. A bunch of hopheads stoned out of their gourd driving cars, flying planes, skippering boats, etc in North Carolina.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      Fortunately, the industries and operators of such as you mention (and many, many others) would still perform “fitness for duty” testing. You can’t pee straight, you lose your job!

    • susan

      Ummmm that would be alcohol and prescription drugs. Most medicinal cannabis doesn’t get the patient high. And what if they do, how is it different than opioids? Opioids definitely get you high, as does alcohol. Medical cannabis has almost no side effects. Ever talk to anyone on serious meds? They have to take additional drugs to treat the side effects.

      • Beanomac

        Cool. Make sure your kids are the first to board whatever vehicle your hophead buddies are behind the wheel operating.

    • guest45

      and what makes you think they would be stoned and operating these things? DOT, FAA, and the Coast Guard have very strict drug testing in places for these guys that make a living operating these things, personally I believe everyone in this country should be required to be drug tested and on a random drug testing program, including our senators, congressmen and all, especially Law Enforcement, but what do I know?

      • Beanomac

        Let me guess…you’re one of those anti-government types? There needs to be government and that government should be limited. Should be.

        However, courtesy of the bleeding heart liberal democrat machine, our today’s government is not.

        Government on all levels is not effective(at times) or efficient.

        But I have high hopes that president trump can turn that around.

    • Kathy Cook

      Yeah, that would be almost as bad as a bunch of drunks driving around killing people. Well, actually, no it wouldn’t be anywhere near as bad. Drunks are a pox on the face of the earth!

  • Dana Hall

    The “high” pun in the title really isn’t necessary.

    • susan

      I agree! Really tired of the Reefer Madness mentality. People need to grow up and educate themselves on this issue! Its not the seventies anymore. SCIENCE has discovered tremendous benefits of CBD cannabis for suffering patients. Who knows when you or your loved one may come to need it? People
      will reconsider then I bet

Recent Comments