Farmers concerned about highway accidents

Tractor Accident
This tractor accident took place on U.S. Route 17, on the morning of May 31, 2017. (Photo: Alan Clemmons)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For some people, the South is associated with a few things.

Farming is one of them.

However, Alan Clemmons says three local farmers have been in accidents over the past few months.

Accidents like the one that happened on US 17 earlier today, was photographed by Clemmons, and he is fearful to do his job.

“I’m constantly looking behind me when I’m traveling from farm to farm, instead of in front of me. I mean, I’m scared for, not only my life, but the person driving the car that hits me,” Clemmons said.

He has been farming with his family for almost 30 years and has seen the impact from these accidents affect his friends.

“If I’m not mistaken, my friend got hit in March and it was bad enough that he had a lot of injuries. One of them, they had to remove his spleen,” Clemmons said.

He believes these accident are happening more and more often.

“I know of three incidents in the last two months or three months,” Clemmons said.

He says accidents like these are life changing for farmers and people need to be more aware of their surroundings.

“That’s a $150,000 tractor. If it gets hit tomorrow on the road moving from this farm to the next farm, I can’t just go pick one up at the store. I mean, and who has that much money off-hand to go and buy a brand new one,” Clemmons said.

He just asks for one thing from drivers.

“Just pay attention. Please, pay attention,” Clemmons said.

  • Elliot

    That may be a feasible solution in areas where farms are long distances apart, spread across thousands of acres where the tractor that is to be loaded and unloaded will work that farm for that day or even multiple days. But in our area our tractors may be in any given field for as little as thirty minutes and will need to be moved immediately to the next field that may be one quarter mile or less away. My dad has had to farm alone for years often making what the escort that you suggest we hire would make. At 3 dollar corn and 9 dollar soy beans, I dont think we’ll be able to buy a lowboy to haul our equipment on and another truck to pull it with. Especially after we take another loan out to replace the sprayer that was destroyed in the accident. Crossing our fingers hoping that the insurance will come close to what we put into the spray. . . and the fertilizer that was lost.

  • Katy

    No, what should happen is, you should not make suggestions on a subject you have an elementary understanding. Fields in SE NC are typically spread out and vary in size, due to developmental changes in the area. If equipment were needed to move field to field, your food would see an exponential increase in price, but then, you could dazzle us all with suggestions on how to lower food cost….This was my dad, he was on a 4 lane road, NOT backing up any traffic.

  • guest45

    what should happen is these farm machines should be loaded and transported from job to job just like we do our dozers, and the very least the farmer can do is the same as house movers, you run an escort front and rear and warn motorist they are approaching slow moving machinery, and require the farm equipment to pull over at least every mile and let traffic clear up behind them before motorist take unnecessary chances of passing and putting the public at more danger.

    I have drove tractors and backhoes on the road, and it is very scary at times, it is just an accident looking for a place to happen, yaw be careful out there.

