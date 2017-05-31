Farmers concerned about highway accidents

This tractor accident took place on U.S. Route 17, on the morning of May 31, 2017. (Photo: Alan Clemmons)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For some people, the South is associated with a few things.

Farming is one of them.

However, Alan Clemmons says three local farmers have been in accidents over the past few months.

Accidents like the one that happened on US 17 earlier today, was photographed by Clemmons, and he is fearful to do his job.

“I’m constantly looking behind me when I’m traveling from farm to farm, instead of in front of me. I mean, I’m scared for, not only my life, but the person driving the car that hits me,” Clemmons said.

He has been farming with his family for almost 30 years and has seen the impact from these accidents affect his friends.

“If I’m not mistaken, my friend got hit in March and it was bad enough that he had a lot of injuries. One of them, they had to remove his spleen,” Clemmons said.

He believes these accident are happening more and more often.

“I know of three incidents in the last two months or three months,” Clemmons said.

He says accidents like these are life changing for farmers and people need to be more aware of their surroundings.

“That’s a $150,000 tractor. If it gets hit tomorrow on the road moving from this farm to the next farm, I can’t just go pick one up at the store. I mean, and who has that much money off-hand to go and buy a brand new one,” Clemmons said.

He just asks for one thing from drivers.

“Just pay attention. Please, pay attention,” Clemmons said.