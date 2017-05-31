ONLY ON WWAY: Father and son charged with murder speak out

Leonard Pocknett, Jr. crying in New Hanover County Jail on May 31, 2017 and talking about his concern for his family and children as he and his son face murder charges. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A father facing the death penalty, and his 16-year-old son facing life in prison without parole. Now, for the first time, they speak out in a jailhouse interview.

Leonard Pocknett Jr. said this all stemmed over a fight that happened on May 10 on Myrtle Ave. in Wilmington. That’s when he says he hit Greg Gineman, 58, who was riding his bicycle, with his car. Pocknett Jr. says he got out to help him, but that’s when he says he got into an altercation with Gineman.

“I did not murder that man, I did not do it. I had no type of intent to do anything to that man, especially the cause of death,” Pocknett, Jr. said while sitting in the New Hanover County Jail. “The only thing I’m guilty of is defending myself and hitting him.”

Pocknett, Jr. and his son, Leonard Pocknett, III, are charged with Gineman’s murder.

Pocknett Jr. wants the public to know his son is not involved and was raised right.

“I want the people to know that my son is not a monster. That my son didn’t murder that man, either. That neither of us murdered him,” Pocknett Jr. said.

Pocknett, III, is shocked to be in the situation and doesn’t understand why he is facing these charges.

“I don’t get how I got life in prison, but I’m only a minor. I’ve never been in trouble before and that’s the only thing that went through my mind,” Pocknett, III, said.

The younger Pocknett says he wishes he wasn’t in jail right now.

“I don’t deserve to be here. I deserve to be in school. I deserve to be at work. I deserve to do everything else a sixteen-year-old usually does. I don’t want to be here. This is not where I want to spend the rest of my life,” he said.



Pocknett Jr. just wants to get out and see his whole family together.

“I’m gonna get my son out of this too cause I did not do this. I swear to you, I didn’t kill this man. But like I said, I gotta stand strong for my children and for myself, so I can make sure that they are going to be alright,” Pocknett, Jr. said.

We spoke to Gineman’s sister, who said he was a good person and wouldn’t hurt a fly.