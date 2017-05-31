Hampstead man pleads guilty to child pornography, child sex charges

Brandon Stewart Hall (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead man will spend up to 62 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child during the course of 8 years.

Brandon Stewart Hall, 40, pled guilty to first degree statutory sex offense and five counts of second degree sex exploitation of a minor.

Hall molested the victim from the time she was eight until she was 16.

A search warrant of Hall’s computer and other electronic devices revealed a cache of child pornography videos. While the case was under investigation, Hall took off to Arkansas where he was later caught.

At the time of his arrest, he had copies of of some of the same videos found on his home devices.

Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Hall to between 30 and 62 years behind bars.

Once he is released, he will be on post-release supervision for 60 months and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.