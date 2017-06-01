Bicyclist hit in same location of deadly bicycle crash that killed newlywed

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

Bicyclist hit in same location of deadly bicyclist accident (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second time this week, there has been accident in Wilmington involving a driver and a bicyclist.

According to 911 dispatch, it happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 4400 block of South 17th Street at Patriots Way. Police said the bicyclist was bumped while trying to cross the street. The bicyclist had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police said no one will be charged in this incident.

That is the same location where Megan McClellan, 20, was killed while riding her bike a little more than 2 weeks ago.

Police charged Jamar Cunningham, 24, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection to that crash.

Another bicyclist was killed Wednesday night on a different section of 17th Street near Queen St. No word yet on his identity or if anyone will face charges in that crash.

WWAY has a crew on the scene, we’ll have more details as they become available.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Gary Purdum

    I suppose the only logical thing to do is ban cars and trucks on 17th street. Better do the same for Military Cutoff as well since many bicyclists(especially the one’s all dressed up in their Tour de France livery) prefer to ride in the roadway rather than use the bike path the taxpayers were suckered into paying for.

Related News

shooting gun
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bicyclist in deadly crash identified
Read More»
17 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Man sentenced to life for deadly 2015 machete attack
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments