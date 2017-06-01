Bicyclist hit in same location of deadly bicycle crash that killed newlywed

Bicyclist hit in same location of deadly bicyclist accident (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second time this week, there has been accident in Wilmington involving a driver and a bicyclist.

According to 911 dispatch, it happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 4400 block of South 17th Street at Patriots Way. Police said the bicyclist was bumped while trying to cross the street. The bicyclist had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police said no one will be charged in this incident.

That is the same location where Megan McClellan, 20, was killed while riding her bike a little more than 2 weeks ago.

Police charged Jamar Cunningham, 24, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection to that crash.

Another bicyclist was killed Wednesday night on a different section of 17th Street near Queen St. No word yet on his identity or if anyone will face charges in that crash.

WWAY has a crew on the scene, we’ll have more details as they become available.