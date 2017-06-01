Duke Energy Progress seeks 15 percent rate hike on NC customers

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

Duke Energy

By EMERY P. DALESIO
AP Business Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – One of Duke Energy’s North Carolina divisions wants to raise electricity rates by an average of 15 percent to pay for system upgrades, conversion to more natural gas and cleaning up coal ash pits.

The nation’s largest electric company filed the request Thursday with state utilities regulators for customers of Duke Energy Progress, which operates in much of eastern North Carolina and Asheville. A separate request affecting Duke Energy Carolinas customers in Durham and western North Carolina could come before the state Utilities Commission later this year.

Duke Energy Progress last sought a rate increase in 2012, when it wanted an average 14 percent increase for households and 9 percent for commercial and industrial customers. The utilities commission approved and the state Supreme Court allowed an average 5 percent increase.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • lawrence harvey

    You caused the coal ash controversy so you pay for it with the already excess profits you have!

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington International Airport discusses past year
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Amazon’s stock tops $1,000 for the first time
Read More»
Three Mile Island
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Owner says Three Mile Island plant to shut down in 2019
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments