Man sentenced to life for deadly 2015 machete attack

Darrell Taylor (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriffs Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his girlfriend and 1-year-old child with a machete.

Darrell Taylor took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty in the 2015 attack.

While some of the victims’ family say the verdict is just, they’re not forgiving the man responsible.

“I hope he rots. I hope he suffers. I hope he sleeps in terror. I hope he wakes up in terror. I hope she haunts him in the mirror,” Shakeisha Brown said after Taylor pleaded guilty this morning to the September 2015 murder or his girlfriend and Brown’s sister Yawanda Doe and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter.

“She saw love. She saw the all-American dream. Her husband, her children and a little puppy down the road,” Brown said. “But he stole that from her.”

Two lives cut short and dozens more ruined following the machete attack at Greentree Apartments in Wilmington.

“Mr. Taylor will die in prison at the expiration of his natural life. Not through lethal injection, but after serving out whatever is left for him on this earth,” District Attorney Ben David said.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to stabbing his 3-year-old son and neighbor Michelle Dukes in the parking lot after stealing Dukes’s keys as he tried to get away.

David said Taylor had smoked laced marijuana called love boat along with other drugs before the murders, but David stressed there is no excuse for what Taylor did.

“You can blame it on drugs all day long,” David said. “I know plenty of drug addicts. Nobody wakes up and wants to go murder their entire families.”

While some of Doe’s family members say the sentencing was just, her sister says she will never forgive Taylor.

“I’m just being honest with you guys, because I do not wish him mercy whatsoever,” Brown said.

She also won’t accept his lawyer’s apology on Taylor’s behalf.

“You apologize for stepping on someone’s shoe, OK? You apologize for accidentally busting a window. You cannot apologize for taking a life,” Brown said.

Brown says she knew of a violent past between Doe and Taylor and wishes she spoke up sooner.

“I didn’t tell like I should have, so I weigh that weight of guilt every day on my shoulders,” she said. “My shoulda, coulda, wouldas. If I had of said something, if I had of told somebody, would this have turned out differently?”

She has advice for others with family members suffering from domestic violence.

“Somebody has got to take that foot forward and make a change, ’cause if I had done it, my sister would probably still be here today,” Brown said.

Taylor and Doe’s son is healthy and doing well. Doe’s mother is now raising him.

Taylor received two life sentences for the murders, plus more than 400 months for the assault charges.