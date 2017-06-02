NC Superintendent says funding should follow students, not stay at schools

Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson visits New Hanover County Schools (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s top educator was in the Port City today to visit a couple different kinds of schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson visited the International School at Gregory. He also visited Douglass Academy, which is a charter school.

Recently we told you about concerns New Hanover County School Superintendent Tim Markley has about students leaving area charters and coming back to county schools, but the funding for them staying at the charter. We asked Johnson about the issue.

“Whether it be a student who goes from a public charter school to a traditional public school, the money should follow the student,” Johnson said. “And that is actually a conversation that we’re starting to have in Raleigh at the General Assembly of how do we innovate and rework the structure of funding we have in our schools so that it better helps not just the students but the schools themselves.”

During his visit to Gregory Johnson talked with students and staff to get a first-hand look at how the school’s language-immersion program works.