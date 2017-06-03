Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina critics of President Donald Trump are joining like-minded people across the country with rallies demanding swift investigations into possible Russian meddling during last year’s election.

At least four North Carolina cities are designated locations for Saturday “March for Truth” demonstrations nationwide. The protests are being organized by dozens of advocacy groups, which want an independent commission examining any Russian ties to the election or to the Trump campaign.

Organizers of the march in downtown Raleigh hope at least a couple hundred people will attend. Other rallies are set for Asheville, Charlotte and Pinehurst.

Saturday’s events are occurring the same day Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to address the state Republican Party convention in Wilmington.

  • ……

    if you waste a saturday or any other day holding a sign in a protest, you are a loser and need to get a life

  • sharky788

    idiots

  • sharky788

    ridiculous…these idiots don`t have anything better to do but protest a false narrative. trump won because ALOT of people who love this country !!! did you even SEE any of his rallies? i did , i attended and i knew right then he was going to win ! russia had NOTHING to do with trump winning. these idiots have fallen for the liberal lies ! trump is making america great again! he has kick started this economy, he has secured the southern border,he has accomplished so much already .how could you possibly oppose him ? you must not want america to succeed ! he will easily win re-election and these idiots will be very helpful to his cause because the sane patriotic people in this country see these protesters as america haters !!!!

  • Heimie Schmelter

    “March for truth”? and these are the very same left winged nut-jobs that voted for Hitlery the supreme liar and enjoyed a president that said, “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan and if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor? Seriously? None of them must have jobs to waste their time so feverishly to protest a president that is actually producing positive results for a change.

  • 58thStreetSurfer

    Note to Trump opponents, organize better, vote, and find a better candidate than last election.

