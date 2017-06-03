Protests outside North Carolina Republican Party State Convention

Protesting outside NC Republican Party State convention (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Outside of the North Carolina Republican convention was a protest.

Cathy McFeeters was one of the organizers along with her husband Bob McFeeters, who wanted to send a message to the Republican party by voicing their opinions.

There was around a dozen people gathered outside the convention along Hanover street and Nutt street to speak their minds. They wanted to peacefully challenge the GOP.

Many had signs and McFeeters even brought a citizens soapbox.

“We are getting the GOP Republicans who are here having their State convention to come out and and talk to some of the people. We’re here because we’re very concerned about what the Republicans are are doing to our county, our state, our country and the world,” said McFeeters.

During the protests some members of the Republican party came outside to voice their opinions as well.