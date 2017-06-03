Lara Trump, Kellyanne Conway headline NC Republican Party State Convention

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Republican Party State convention was held in the Port City this weekend.

“It’s so nice to be back home, this is my hometown Wilmington,” Lara Trump said.

Wrightsville beach native Lara Trump was one of two special guests Saturday during lunch at the the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Wilmington.

Kellyanne Conway, the architect of Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign last year was also there.

Lara Trump, the President’s daughter-in-law, was excited the convention was in her home town.

“Any excuse I get to come back home I do, so thank you guys for the welcome,” said Lara Trump.

Lara Trump talked about the important role North Carolina played in the election, how the Trump administration wants to have an extremely strong party, and also gave advice to those who do not support her father-in-law.

“As Americans we should want this country to succeed. We should want our President to succeed. I obviously respect their ability to gather and protest, and that is clearly within their rights, but I would say instead of protesting, maybe they should listen to what the President is saying; maybe sit down and talk to someone who is here in this room,” Lara Trump said.

Conway served as the convention’s keynote speaker.

The counselor to the President talked about healthcare, opiod abuse and her thoughts on the democratic party leadership.

“On behalf of the President, we are always open and hopeful to get democratic votes on anything that we are putting out there. I talked about the opiod work earlier, it’s a non-partisan issue in need of bipartisan support, but that goes for healthcare and infrastructure and tax reform and anything that the President is doing,” Conway said.

The convention will last all weekend.