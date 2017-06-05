I-140 lane closures won’t start Tuesday after all

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans to close lanes on I-140 for much of the summer won’t start tomorrow after all.

The NCDOT announced late last week that crews would intermittently close lanes on I-140 between US 421 and a half mile east of I-40 in New Hanover County to repave the road, rebuild shoulders and repair bridge approaches and joints.

Today, though, the DOT said the work has been postponed until further notice. According to a news release, the contractor was hampered by inclement weather on other projects and will not be able to deploy its crews until late June or early July.

“We will issue a follow-up notice as soon as the contractor is able to reschedule this work,” said Division Resident Engineer Keith Eason. “We appreciate the public’s patience on this project.”

