I-140 lane closures won’t start Tuesday after all

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

Operation Gridlock

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans to close lanes on I-140 for much of the summer won’t start tomorrow after all.

The NCDOT announced late last week that crews would intermittently close lanes on I-140 between US 421 and a half mile east of I-40 in New Hanover County to repave the road, rebuild shoulders and repair bridge approaches and joints.

Today, though, the DOT said the work has been postponed until further notice. According to a news release, the contractor was hampered by inclement weather on other projects and will not be able to deploy its crews until late June or early July.

“We will issue a follow-up notice as soon as the contractor is able to reschedule this work,” said Division Resident Engineer Keith Eason. “We appreciate the public’s patience on this project.”

Click here to see our LIVE Operation Gridlock traffic map powered by Waze, and download the Waze app and join the WWAY Operation Gridlock team

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Most of the time we hear about the NCDOT not being able to finish a project on time and we all know they can’t. Now, they’re so bad they can’t even START a project on time. And what is the excuse? “inclement weather” of course! If it rains, or it snows, if the wind blows, the sun shines or if a cloud is present the NCDOT has “inclement weather”. They are the biggest “no schedule, no budget and no accountability” organization we have in the entire state!

Related News

I-95 Bridge Construction
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Repaving of I-140 to create lane closures throughout summer
Read More»
Operation Gridlock
4 days ago
2 Comments for this article
Repaving to close lanes on I-140 until late August
Read More»
Tractor Accident
5 days ago
4 Comments for this article
Farmers concerned about highway accidents
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments