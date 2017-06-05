New Hanover High School senior says ‘Let’s Talk Race’

Mina Yakubu is starting the conversation about race relations in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmingtonian wants to start a conversation about race and history – and she’s only a senior in high school.

Mina Yakubu is set to graduate on Saturday from New Hanover High School. Before she leaves Wilmington for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she’s spreading the word about race relations.

Yakubu says as part of a senior project, she created a documentary touching on the treatment of a group of African Americans during the 60s. Then, just a few weeks ago, she held a race relations forum to have an open discussion with people of all ages from various backgrounds.

She hopes that these discussions not only help teach others about the past, but also mend relationships so the community can move forward and grow together.

Earlier this year, Yakubu was selected as one of 17 US students to serve on the Student Advisory Board of the “Better Make Room” White House initiative.

If you’d like to get updates on her documentary or when her next open forum is, you can follow her on Twitter: @Yakubu_BMR