Community meeting allows non-profits to speak out

Commissioner Rob Zapple speaking to the people in attendance at this community meeting to discuss the proposed budget cuts on June 5, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tonight, more than a hundred people came out to hear about the proposed budget for New Hanover County.

Commissioner Rob Zapple says he doesn’t think the public hearing and the vote should be on the same day.



So, he held a meeting tonight to hear from the public directly.

Several non-profit organizations in the area are worried about losing portions of their funding, provided in years past by New Hanover County.

“To hear the positive things they are doing, all being supported by volunteer organizations, and the little bit of money we can put in, to me, this is the best of government,” Rob Zapple said.

This meeting was meant to discuss the proposed budget cuts in funding to non-profits.

Zapple just wants their voices to be heard.

“Let’s hear what you have to say. If they can’t make the case, or if there is some other issue involved, we’ll hear that too. But, I think we heard a lot of positive news for New Hanover county, tonight,” Zapple said.

Organizations, like One Love Tennis, certainly spoke out and helped fuel the conversation for these non-profit organizations.

“I am just thrilled to death to be apart of this huge turnout. Because, obviously, it has sparked a nerve of what is going on with the cuts that have occurred in this budget. So it’s been tremendous,” Lenny Simpson, One Love Tennis founder, said.

However, no other commissioners were present for the meeting, but Zapple encourages everyone to reach out to the commissioners, directly.

“I’m hoping they will move off that stance and see it in their hearts and in their minds to bring back the funding and replace that funding for all ten of these non-profits,” Zapple said.

The next meeting of the New Hanover County commission will take place on June 19 at 4p.m. in the Historic Courthouse.

That is when the commissioners will gather and make their final decision on the budget.