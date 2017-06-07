First woman to pilot presidential helicopter relieved of command at MCAS New River

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) — The first woman to pilot the presidential helicopter has been relived of her command of a Marine Corps unit based in southeastern North Carolina.

According to a news release, Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, commander of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, relieved Lt. Col. Jennifer Grieves of her command of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 (HMH-464) due to a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to continue to lead. Grieves assumed command of the squadron, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station New River, in May 2016.

Maj. Gen. Glavy based his decision on issues stemming from an off-duty incident that was not properly reported, according to the release. The unreported incident was not related to squadron operations.

Military.com reports Onslow County deputies arrested Grieves at her Sneads Ferry home in December on an assault charge that stemmed from a domestic argument.

Grieves, who assumed command of the squadron in May 2016, has been replaced by Lt. Col Troy Callahan, formerly of Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1), as commander of the squadron. Grieves will be reassigned within II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Grieves enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990, according to an online biography. She has served in positions around the world, including Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In 2008 she was selected as one of five pilots for Marine One, the helicopter that flies the President of the United States. She was the first woman to earn that position.