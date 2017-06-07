New solar farm coming to Clarkton

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — Another solar farm is coming to Bladen County

According to Cliff Hester, the town’s attorney, the 28-acre farm will be built along South College Street.

Its 5 MW power grid will connect to Duke Energy.

Tuesday night, Clarkton’s Town Council approved a special use permit for the project.

Under the permit, plants must surround and cover the fence around the farm.

Hester says he is happy council approved the project. He says he’s thankful Bladen County’s rural land can contribute to the power grid.

It will be the second solar farm in Clarkton.