Superintendent Markley’s contract extended until 2021

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education voted to extend Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley’s contract last night.

Effective July 1, the term of Markley’s contract will be extended until June 30, 2021. His annual salary will increase with a $5,000 raise on July 1. He will receive another $5,000 increase every year until his contract ends.

If Markley leaves during the term of his contract for any reason other than disability, death or termination by the board, he will pay the school board between $25,000 and $100,000, depending on how much time is left in his contract.

The New Hanover County School Board released the following statement:

The Board of Education has completed its annual evaluation of Dr. Timothy Markley, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, and is pleased with the direction our system is taking. The Board appreciates the Superintendent’s leadership and foresight as we continue to deliver high-quality education to all students in New Hanover County Schools as evident in increased graduation rates and test scores. The opening of the Career-Technical High School (SEA-Tech) is one of the many innovating programs offered to enhance our students’ learning opportunities. We are confident that Dr. Markley’s dedication to the New Hanover County Schools will continue to serve us well as we strive to meet the ever-changing needs of our students and the community.

The school board also voted in 2015 to extend Markley’s contract for two year.