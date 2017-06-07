Surfers picking up trash along beach in Surf City daily

Topsail Island Longboard Association picking up trash on beach in Surf City (Photo: Cory Sydes)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A group of surfers is trying to give back to mother nature by taking some of the trash off the beach in Surf City.

Some of the members of the Topsail Island Longboard Association walk the beach every morning to pick up trash.

President of the Topsail Island Longboard Association Cory Sydes said they started doing it about eight weeks ago.

“It started one day where there were no waves and we thought man the beach is trashed, so let’s go get the trash off the beach,” Sydes said.

Sydes said they start at the pier and walk five blocks one way and five blocks the other way. He said, no matter how many times they do it, they have to pick up hundreds and hundreds of cigarette buds.

Sydes said they want to give back to the community and hopefully influence others to do the same.

“It really opened our eyes to what happens not only just from tourists, but from locals as well, so as leaders of the community and members of the community, you know, it’s our responsibility to make sure we take care of our island,” Sydes said.

Sydes said they meet at the pier at Roland Avenue every morning at 7:00 if you want to join. He said they are also planning an entire island pick up to cover the 26 mile stretch of Topsail Island in August. The date and time is to be determined.