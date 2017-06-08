Local counties don’t use election systems suspected of Russian hack

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Area counties do not use elections systems made by a company that may have been hacked by Russian operatives.

The executive director of the NC Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, Kim Westbrook Strach, says the agency is actively investigating reported attempts to compromise electronic poll book software used by some counties in the 2016 election.

In a statement Strach says the agency’s cyber partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and post-election audits by the state and county boards of elections are among the many ways North Carolina protects election data and ensures accurate results. She adds the agency takes any reports of interference very seriously.

They are investigating reported attempts to compromise VR Systems, an electronic poll book software company used by 21 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. The software helps check in voters who show up to cast ballots in person. It is not used during early voting and does not play a role in ballot marking or tabulation.

Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties do not use VR Systems for their elections.