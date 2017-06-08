Elizabethtown to allow houses of worship in central business district

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) —  The Elizabethtown board voted in favor of  allowing places of worship to hold services in the central business district.

Previously, the roughly 2 block area did not allow churches or places of worship to set up shop, but after deliberation Monday the board decided to allow them with a Special Use Permit.

The only dissenter was Councilman Ricky Leinwand who says he is “not against churches in any way, but they don’t bring any commerce to the area which is important to a vibrant downtown.”

The Potter’s House is looking to hold services at a building on Cypress Street.  The petitioners will now have to appear before the board using the new language on their new application.

  • Grant Ostranander

    Lumberton, NC, is an ugly example of what happens to downtown when storefront churches are allowed:
    Diminished property values
    Death of commercial properties and shopping appeal
    Tacky windows displaying vases of plastic flowers, Styrofoam crosses, and plaster of paris Bibles

