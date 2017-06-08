Gun shop owner and lawmaker react to concealed carry bill

A local gun shop owner reacts to NC concealed carry bill (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bill that has passed the state house would expand who can carry a concealed weapon.

WWAY spoke to Representative Deb Butler and a gun shop manager to to see what they think about this possible change.

House Bill 746 lets more people carry a gun in public in North Carolina.

If it becomes law, anyone over the age of 18 may carry a handgun opening or concealed without a concealed handgun permit.

“I think the bill is wonderful, and I think there is a lot of misrepresentation and a lot of fear out there for people who don’t understand what this bill is,” Surf City Guns and Ammo Manager Dorothy Royal said.

Royal thinks this will be a positive for gun owners.

Representative Deb Butler, a democrat, has a different opinion of the bill.

“American citizens have a constitutional right, of course, to own a gun and defend themselves,” Butler said. “That is a constitutional right, and I respect that, but there are also reasonable limitations on gun ownerships. You must be mentally fit, you must not be a convicted felon, you must not be drinking alcohol, so we place regulations on gun ownership and on carrying guns and reasonable gun owners believe in that, the public believes in that so to do away with a permit process for carrying a concealed hand gun I think is the wrong approach for gun violence. ”

There would still be places where you cannot carry a gun, and concealed carry classes are still available to take.

For those with concerns, Royal hopes the community will not worry about guns getting into the wrong hands.

“A person who is a criminal doesn’t care about the laws anyways a person who is law abiding is already allowed to carry open so all this is doing is taking the pressure off the community and i say that because when people walk around with guns on their hips, which they are legally allowed to do it makes some people uncomfortable,” Royal said.

The bill is waiting on Senate approval next.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Deb Butler…a typical left-winged politician that doesn’t understand current, applicable law and certainly doesn’t understand criminal behavior.
    So here you go Debbie-Doo, allow a layman to clear this up for you. ANYONE that LEGALLY purchases a firearm, MUST go through a background check to include a mental health history. This happens either as a CCP holder or as an applicant for gun purchase permits issued by the applicable county Sheriff’s office. If you apply for a CCP or a purchase permit, have a felonious criminal record and /or a history of mental problems, you will be adamantly DENIED posession of either and will completely waste your application money. Taking the course for a CCP essentially trains an individual on the laws regarding the use of deadly force, firearm safety and a minimal qualification of firing live rounds at a close target. That’s it, so the application and background check is subsequent and the responsibility of the individual upon receipt of his certificate of completion of the CCP course.
    Here’s part 2 and the part you should REALLY be “concerned” about; Criminals don’t give a flyin’ bucket of horse-sludge about ANY of your laws, background checks, penalties, prison time or ANYTHING related to the use of firearms. THEY DO NOT CARE and they WILL shoot you if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. Criminals do not purchase weapons at the local gun stores or gun shows, they STEAL them or buy them from someone that has. THEY DO NOT CARE. Every day in this very state, felonious criminals are set completely free from charges of “Felon in possession of a Firearm” by judges and DA’s that fail to do their job, protect the public and set this vermin back out on the street to commit their crimes all over again. EVERY DAY!!! That little bell startin’ ta ring for ya yet?
    You want to really do something about gun-related violence? Keep lifetime offender felons in prison where they need to be, enforce existing firearms violation laws and do SOMETHING to compel the justice system to do their damned job and put criminals away! Listening to your mamby-pamby chin music about “gun violence”and how to thwart it is as effective as trying to stop a run away freight train with a fly swatter!

    • Jeff

      Spot-on Heimie!

