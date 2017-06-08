Bill on concealed-carry permit clears House, heads to Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina is a step closer to allowing people to carry a concealed handgun in certain places without a permit.

On a 64-51 vote, the House gave its final approval Thursday on the measure. It would allow someone at least 18 years old and not otherwise prohibited by law to carry a concealed handgun in locations where it’s currently permissible to openly carry a gun.

There are certain restrictions.

The bill needs Senate approval before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper for his consideration.

Gun control advocates and some law enforcement agencies oppose the measure, citing concerns with safety and training.

Supporters say the bill does not alter the existing permitting structure and would allow concealed carrying of guns wherever open carrying of guns is allowed in the state.

