DOT work to close lanes on US 17 over Jackeys Creek

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Drivers on US 17 in the Leland area can expect some lane closures and delays next week near Magnolia Greens and Brunswick Forest.

The NCDOT will close lanes as crews inspect the bridge on 17 over Jackeys Creek. They’ll also do any repairs that are needed.

The bridge is just west of Grandiflora Drive, which is the entrance to Magnolia Greens, and West Gate Drive, which goes to the Leland Walmart.

Lane closures will be in place daily from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. starting Monday and continuing until Friday, June 16. The DOT says one lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.

“We inspect every part of the bridge and make repairs as needed,” Bridge Maintenance Engineer Adam Britt said in a news release. “There won’t be any detours, and drivers should expect delays.”