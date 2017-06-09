Former Columbus County Sheriff’s captain charged with stealing money from evidence safe

David Nobles speaks with WWAY on Aug. 22, 2012, when he was a captain with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Marcy Cuevas/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Columbus County Sheriff’s captain is out of jail after being indicted and arrested for allegedly stealing from the department’s evidence safe.

David Gerald Nobles Jr., 51, was booked into the Columbus County Jail yesterday on a felony charge of embezzlement by a public officer. He was later released on $100,000 unsecured bond, according to jail records.

According to an indictment filed Wednesday, Nobles is accused of stealing $3,500 from an evidence safe at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office between Oct. 11, 2013, and Sept. 1, 2015.

“When discrepancies were discovered in 2015, I requested an independent investigation from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation,” Sheriff Lewis Hatcher said in a news release. “This charge is a result of that investigation. As sheriff, I have the upmost respect for all employees at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, however I will not allow any person or persons to interfere with the integrity of this office.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nobles started working at the department on May 14, 2001. He resigned on Sept. 17, 2015, as captain of the Detective Division. Nobles often served as a media contact and spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. He was making $42,651.94 in annual pay when he quit.

“Given Mr. Nobles prior working relationship with the District Attorney’s Office, I have referred this matter to an outside prosecuting entity,” DA Jon David told WWAY via text this morning.

David said the case is being handled by a prosecutor with the Conference of District Attorneys.

The attorney representing Nobles could not immediately be reached for comment this morning.

Nobles is due in court on the charge July 13.