Former President George H.W. Bush celebrating 93rd birthday

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 93rd birthday with family on the Maine coast.

Bush was planning a low-key celebration Monday with his wife, Barbara Bush, and other family members at their summer home in Kennebunkport. She turned 92 last week.

The former president was hospitalized in the spring with a case of bronchitis, but his staff says he’s doing well.

He arrived in Maine last month. Bush, the oldest living ex-president, has celebrated previous birthdays by skydiving. His last jump came when he turned 90. His chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he’s going to remain firmly planted on the ground Monday. Becker joked that she “hid his parachute.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Rod Moore

    Us mainers dont hear much about his son visiting maine since his leaving office.

Related News

19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rapper Chief Keef accused of drug possession in South Dakota
Read More»
American Idol
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
‘American Idol’ auditions coming to Carolinas
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspended amid misconduct probe
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments