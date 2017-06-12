Man arrested for armed robbery in Wilmington Saturday

Anthony Greene (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars tonight after Wilmington Police arrested him for an armed robbery Saturday night.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson said Anthony Tyrone Greene, 33, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilmington Police said it happened just before 11:00 Saturday night in the 1900 block of South 17th street. Police said Greene robbed a victim at gunpoint and ran off with some items.

Greene is in the New Hanover County Jail under a $250,000 bond.