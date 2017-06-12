Another US appeals court keeps Trump’s travel ban blocked

Travel Ban Ruling

By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) – Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The ruling Monday from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.

The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn’t rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution’s ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

Comment on this Story

  • Beanomac

    The President well within his authority and the lower court is exceeding theirs. All those judges should be impeached for improper conduct and disbarred.

  • Christopher Mcpeck

    I think that these judges who are trying to stop these bans.should step down from there seats. DONALD TRUMP is trying to keep America safe. And these judges are putting American life’s in arms way. Look what happen in in England France and Germany . For letting them in there country .now one will say .some of them were born in them countrys .your right .but one also said if a band was in place .no one would of went back to the country’s that wanted to kill kids. Come on America wake up. What is it going to take . 100 of our kids to get killed. Just watch what happens on June 22nd. Then in July 22nd then tell me we don’t need a band on getting in to my country

