Senate committee to weigh in on bill to fight opioid abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Legislation aimed at reducing opioid abuse and overdoses in North Carolina is being considered in the Senate.

The bill, which is expected to be voted on Thursday in the Senate Health Care committee, would improve the rules on prescribing and dispensing drugs like Oxycontin or morphine. It would also strengthen requirements for doctors and pharmacists on the use of a statewide controlled substance database.

The measure has already received unanimous bipartisan support from the House.

Doctors would also generally be limited to 5- and 7-day supplies when first prescribing the potent drugs for pain or after operations. A larger refill prescription would require a subsequent consultation with the doctor.

Bill sponsors say that the legislation is meant to address the opioid epidemic in the state and nationally.

  • VoiceOfReason

    Good to see politicians finally taking action. Opioid abuse is THE gateway to heroin addiction (heroin is cheaper than “blackmarket” opioids. The reason for this action is the result of collusion between Big Pharma and doctors/pharmacists who have all had an opportunity to police themselves and address this issue but have not due to simple greed (Big Pharma gets more profitable for more opioids sold and the docs get paid – directly or indirectly – by Big Pharma). And don’t tell me that Big Pharma gets hurt by this and won’t be able to develop new drugs – sales & marketing budgets are 4 to 5 times bigger than R&D (which is also tax deductible).

  • guest45

    so now professional politicians are also skilled medical practicioners too, what a joke! The abuse has to stop but it should have been decided on by a panel of skilled Doctors and Pharmacists working on the solution, look how well our professional politicians have curbed illegal drugs flowing into this country, or illegals themselves, these people must stand in front of a mirror for hours every morning thumping themselves on the chest and patting themselves on the back, geesh!

    • Beanomac

      Actually, some Representatives and Senators are or were licensed doctors. They might have some knowledge on medicine.

      Personally, I think the opioid epidemic is a hoax and all the responsibility of the alleged “epidemic” needs to be put back on the person taking the medicine.

