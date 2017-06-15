Senate committee to weigh in on bill to fight opioid abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Legislation aimed at reducing opioid abuse and overdoses in North Carolina is being considered in the Senate.

The bill, which is expected to be voted on Thursday in the Senate Health Care committee, would improve the rules on prescribing and dispensing drugs like Oxycontin or morphine. It would also strengthen requirements for doctors and pharmacists on the use of a statewide controlled substance database.

The measure has already received unanimous bipartisan support from the House.

Doctors would also generally be limited to 5- and 7-day supplies when first prescribing the potent drugs for pain or after operations. A larger refill prescription would require a subsequent consultation with the doctor.

Bill sponsors say that the legislation is meant to address the opioid epidemic in the state and nationally.

