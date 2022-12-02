18 Marines becomes U.S. citizens aboard Battleship North Carolina

Marines become citizens during naturalization ceremony on the Battleship NC on Dec. 2, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than a dozen Marines from Camp Lejeune became U.S. citizens in New Hanover County on Friday morning.

A naturalization ceremony was held aboard the Battleship North Carolina.

The Marines who became US citizens represent 14 countries from five continents. The Marines raised their right hand and swore an oath of allegiance before Federal Judge Richard Myers II.

Friday’s ceremony was the largest naturalization ceremony completed by a single military unit.

We’ll hear from some of the Marines coming up tonight on WWAY News.