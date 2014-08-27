NC judge agrees agent’s firing should be upheld

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An administrative law judge says the state’s firing of a North Carolina crime lab agent linked to dozens of misreported lab results should be upheld.

The judge ruled Tuesday the State Bureau of Investigation met its burden of proof for just cause to dismiss Duane Deaver in 2011. Deaver had petitioned the Office of Administrative Hearings to get his job back.

The ruling says it was defensible for Deaver’s supervisors to fire him based on three reasons for unacceptable personal conduct. Deaver’s dismissal letter cited allegations by a state innocence commission that he perjured himself in a court hearing that eventually led to a man’s exoneration on murder charges. A criminal contempt charge against him was ultimately dismissed.

A state agency makes the final decision on the firing.

