NC judge agrees agent’s firing should be upheld

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An administrative law judge says the state’s firing of a North Carolina crime lab agent linked to dozens of misreported lab results should be upheld.

The judge ruled Tuesday the State Bureau of Investigation met its burden of proof for just cause to dismiss Duane Deaver in 2011. Deaver had petitioned the Office of Administrative Hearings to get his job back.

The ruling says it was defensible for Deaver’s supervisors to fire him based on three reasons for unacceptable personal conduct. Deaver’s dismissal letter cited allegations by a state innocence commission that he perjured himself in a court hearing that eventually led to a man’s exoneration on murder charges. A criminal contempt charge against him was ultimately dismissed.

A state agency makes the final decision on the firing.

  • Beth Warren Horne

    I’ve done a lot of reading on the misconduct of the SBI agents identified in the Swecker Wolf Report. Based on Deaver’s misconduct, I can’t figure out why he would even try to get his job back. He may be wondering why he wasn’t quietly transferred to another department or even promoted, like the colleague who worked closely with him in the Peterson case. They worked together so closely that they can be seen on tape giving each other a ‘high-five’ after conducting a test that yielded the desired results in the Peterson case.She was also suspended for similar misconduct, but somehow, she ended up being promoted to Supervisor at the Evidence Control Unit instead of being fired. If I’m not mistaken, her department was responsible for the backlog at the crime lab. So maybe it’s just a huge coincidence that she has once again been quietly transferred from a department in question instead of being suspended or fired. I’m not sure what a ‘Systems Analyst’ does, but it probably doesn’t involve giving court testimony that could lead to a wrongful conviction and possible execution. I guess there is some justice in the world.

