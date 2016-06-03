Evangelicals feel alienated, anxious amid declining clout

By RACHEL ZOLL
AP Religion Writer

BENTON, Ky. (AP) – Pastor Richie Clendenen stepped away from the pulpit, microphone in hand. He walked the aisles of the Christian Fellowship Church, his voice rising to describe the perils believers face in 21st-century America.

“The Bible says in this life you will have troubles, you will have persecutions. And Jesus takes it a step further: You’ll be hated by all nations for my namesake,” he said.

“Let me tell you,” the minister said, “that time is here.”

The faithful in the pews needed little convincing. Even in this deeply religious swath of western Kentucky – a state where about half the residents are evangelical – conservative Christians feel under siege.

For decades, they say, they have been steadily pushed to the sidelines of American life and have come under attack for their most deeply held beliefs, born of their reading of Scripture and their religious mandate to evangelize. The 1960s ban on prayer in public schools is still a fresh wound. Every legal challenge to a public Nativity scene or Ten Commandments display is another marginalization. They’ve been “steamrolled,” they say, and “misunderstood.”

Religious conservatives could once count on their neighbors to at least share their view of marriage. Those days are gone. Public opinion on same-sex relationships turned against conservatives even before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide.

Now, many evangelicals say liberals want to seal their cultural victory by silencing the church. Liberals call this paranoid. But evangelicals see evidence of the threat in every new uproar over someone asserting a right to refuse recognition of same-sex marriages – whether it be a baker, a government clerk, or the leaders of religious charities and schools.

America’s divisions – right-left, urban-rural, black-white and more – spill daily into people’s lives, from their relations with each other, to their harsh communications on social media, to their decisions in an acrimonious presidential election campaign. Many Christian conservatives feel there is another, less recognized chasm in American life, and they find themselves on the other side of the divide between “we” and “them.”

Clendenen, preaching on this recent Sunday, reflected on the chasm between his congregants and other Americans.

“There’s nobody hated more in this nation than Christians,” he said, amid nods and cries of encouragement. “Welcome to America’s most wanted: You.”

___

For evangelicals like those at Christian Fellowship, the sense of a painful reckoning is not just imagined; their declining clout in public life can be measured.

The turnabout is astonishing and hard to grasp – for them and for other Americans – since the U.S. remains solidly religious and Christian, and evangelicals are still a formidable bloc in the Republican Party. But a series of losses in church membership and in public policy battles, along with America’s changing demographics, are weakening evangelical influence, even in some of the most conservative regions of the country.

“The shift in the last few years has really been stunning,” said Ed Stetzer, executive director of Lifeway Research, an evangelical consulting firm in Nashville, Tennessee. “Nobody would have guessed the pace of change. That’s why so many people are yelling we have to take our country back.”

The Protestant majority that dominated American culture through the nation’s history is now a Protestant minority. Their share of the population dipped below 50 percent sometime after 2008.

Liberal-leaning Protestant groups, such as Presbyterians and Lutherans, started shrinking earlier, but some evangelical churches are now in decline. The conservative Southern Baptist Convention lost 200,000 from its ranks in 2014 alone, dropping to 15.5 million, its smallest number in more than two decades.

The trend is reflected in the highest reaches of public life. The U.S. Supreme Court is now comprised completely of Jews and Roman Catholics. In the 2012 presidential election, the Republican nominees were a Mormon, Mitt Romney, and a Catholic, Paul Ryan.

“We’ve lost our home field advantage,” Stetzer said.

At the same time, the Bible Belt, as a cultural force, is collapsing, said the Rev. Russell Moore, head of the Southern Baptist public policy agency.

Nearly a quarter of Americans say they no longer affiliate with a faith tradition. It’s the highest share ever recorded in surveys, indicating the stigma for not being religious has eased – even in heavily evangelical areas. Americans who say they have no ties to organized religion, dubbed “nones,” now make up about 23 percent of the population, just behind evangelicals, who comprise about 25 percent, according to the Pew Research Center.

Christians who have been only nominally tied to a conservative church are steadily dropping out altogether. When Moore was growing up in Mississippi, any parent whose children weren’t baptized by age 12 or 13 would face widespread disapproval, he said. Those times have passed.

“People don’t have to be culturally identified with evangelical Christianity in order to be seen as good people, good neighbors or good Americans,” Moore said.

Politically, old guard religious right organizations such as the Moral Majority and the Christian Coalition are greatly diminished or gone, and no broadly unifying leader or organization has replaced them. In this year’s presidential race, the social policy issues championed by Christian conservatives are not central, even amid the furor over bathroom access for transgender people.

Clendenen said many in his church backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who had positioned himself in the Republican primaries as the standard bearer for religious conservatives. Chris Haynes, a church band member and communications professor, said he voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Some congregants now support presumptive nominee Donald Trump – a thrice-married, profane casino magnate with a record of positions at odds with social conservatism. “It’s like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel,” for candidates, said Haynes’ wife, Brandi, who teaches at the Christian Fellowship school.

White evangelical voters remain very influential in early primaries. About two-thirds of Iowa caucus voters this year said they were born-again Christians. In Mississippi, eight in 10 primary voters were evangelical. And they turn out at high rates in general elections.

But white evangelicals can’t match the growth rate of groups that tend to support Democrats – Latinos, younger people and Americans with no religious affiliation. In 2004, overwhelming evangelical support helped secure a second term for President George W. Bush, a Christian conservative who made social issues a priority. In 2012, evangelicals voted for Romney at the same rate – yet he lost.

This is a far cry from 1976, which Newsweek declared the “Year of the Evangelical,” when born-again candidate Jimmy Carter won the presidency and more conservative Christians were drawn into politics. Four years later, Ronald Reagan famously recognized the emerging influence of the religious right, telling evangelicals in Dallas, “I know you can’t endorse me, but I endorse you and what you’re doing.”

No issue has more starkly illuminated conservative Christians’ waning influence than the struggle over same-sex marriage.

Evangelicals were “all in” with their opposition to gay rights starting back with the Moral Majority in the 1980s, said Robert Jones, author of “The End of White Christian America.” In the 2004 election, Americans appeared to be on the same page, approving bans on same-sex marriage in all 11 states where the measures were on the ballot. When President Barack Obama was first elected in 2008, just four in 10 Americans supported gay marriage.

But three years later, support rose to more than five in 10. And now the business wing of the Republican Party is deserting social conservatives on the issue, largely backing anti-discrimination policies for gays and transgender people. Younger Americans, including younger evangelicals, are especially accepting of same-sex relationships, which means evangelicals “have lost a generation on this issue,” Jones said.

“This issue is so prominent and so symbolic,” said Jones, chief executive of Public Religion Research Institute, which specializes in surveys about religion and public life. “It was such a decisive loss, not only in the actual courts, the legal courts, but also in the court of public opinion. They lost legally and they lost culturally.”

Clendenen said he saw “a lot of fear, a lot of anger” in his church after the Supreme Court ruling. He said it made him feel that Christians like him had been pushed to the edge of a cliff.

“It has become the keystone issue,” he said, sitting in his office, where photos of his father and grandfather, both preachers, are on display. “I never thought we’d be in the place we are today. I never thought that the values I’ve held my whole life would bring us to a point where we were alienated or suppressed.”

Trump uses rhetoric that has resonance for Christian conservatives who fear their teachings on marriage will soon be outlawed as hate speech.

“We’re going to protect Christianity and I can say that,” Trump has said. “I don’t have to be politically correct.”

___

If culture wars and the outside world once felt remote amid the soybean and tobacco farms around Marshall County, Kentucky, change of many kinds is now obvious to Clendenen’s congregants.

Latino immigrants are starting to arrive in significant numbers, drawn partly by farm work. Muslims are working at chicken processing plants in the next county or enrolling at nearby Murray State University. On a recent weeknight, a group of women wearing abayas shopped in a Dollar General store near campus. Some gays and lesbians are out in the community, and Clendenen says he occasionally sees them at Sunday worship.

It was on the other side of Kentucky, in Rowan County, where clerk Kim Davis spent five days in jail last year for refusing on religious grounds to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples since the licenses would include her name. Gov. Matt Bevin recently tried to defuse the conflict by signing a bill creating a form without a clerk’s name.

In New Mexico and Oregon, a photographer and a baker were fined under nondiscrimination laws after refusing work for same-sex ceremonies. Daniel Slayden, a Christian Fellowship member and owner of Parcell’s, a popular bakery and deli near the church, has never been asked to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple but already knows how he’d respond.

“If a homosexual couple comes in and wants a cake, then that’s fine. I mean I’ll do it as long as I’m free to speak my truth to them,” said Slayden, taking a break after the lunchtime rush. “I don’t want to get (to) any point to where I have to say or accept that their belief is the truth.”

The problem, many religious conservatives say, is that government is growing more coercive in many areas bearing on their beliefs.

They say some colleges – citing a 2010 Supreme Court ruling that required school groups to accept all comers – are revoking recognition for Christian student clubs because they require their leaders to hold certain beliefs.

Some faith-based nonprofits with government contracts, such as Catholic Charities in Illinois, have shuttered adoption programs because of new state rules that say agencies with taxpayer funding can’t refuse placements with same-sex couples.

And religious leaders worry that Christian schools and colleges will lose accreditation or tax-exempt status over their codes of conduct barring same-sex relationships.

A 1983 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the IRS to revoke nonprofit status from religious schools that banned interracial dating. In the Supreme Court gay marriage case, U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, representing the government, was asked whether something similar could happen to Christian schools, which often provide housing for married students. He responded, “It’s certainly going to be an issue,” causing a meltdown across the evangelical blogosphere.

It has come to this: Many conservative Christians just don’t feel welcome in their own country.

They say they are either mocked or erased in popular culture. “When was the last time you saw an evangelical or conservative Christian character portrayed positively on TV?” Stetzer asked.

“The idea of what we call biblical morality in our culture at large is completely laughed at and spurned as nonsense,” said David Parish, a former pastor at Christian Fellowship and the son of its founder. “The church as an institution, as a public entity – we are moving more and more in conflict with the culture and with other agendas.”

How to navigate this new reality? Most conservative Christians fall into one of three broad camps.

There are those who are determined to even more fiercely wage the culture wars, demanding the broadest possible religious exemptions from recognizing same-sex marriage.

There are those who plan to withdraw as much as possible into their own communities to preserve their faith -an approach dubbed the “Benedict Option,” for a fifth-century saint who, disgusted by the decadence of Rome, fled to the forest where he lived as a hermit and prayed.

There is, however, a segment that advocates living as a “prophetic minority,” confidently upholding their beliefs but in a gentler way that rejects the aggressive tone of the old religious right and takes up other issues, such as ending human trafficking, that can cross ideological lines.

Clendenen is cut from this mold. Now 38, he came of age when the religious right was at its apex, and he concluded any mix of partisan politics with Christianity was toxic for the church.

A congregant once lobbied him to participate in Pulpit Freedom Sunday, an annual conservative effort to defy IRS rules against backing politicians from the pulpit. Clendenen stood before the congregation and endorsed … Jesus.

He prays for President Barack Obama, considering it a Christian duty no matter his opposition to the president’s policies. But Clendenen believes few Americans who support same-sex marriage would show him or his fellow evangelicals a similar level of respect. “On any front that we speak on, we’re given this label of intolerance, we’re given this label of hate,” Clendenen said. (He said evangelicals are partly responsible for the backlash, however, because of the hateful language some used in the marriage debates. “I don’t see the LGBT community as my enemy,” he said.)

He uses the word persecution to describe what Christians are facing in the U.S., even though he feels strange doing so. He has traveled extensively to help start churches in other countries, and knows the violence many Christians endure. A map of the world is posted in his office with pins in the places he’s visited, including Romania and Kenya. And yet, he feels the word applies here, too.

He ruminated on all of this as he prepared to head into his sanctuary to lead the Sunday service.

Some good may come of these hard times, he believes. Conservative Christians who have been complacent will have to decide just how much their religion matters “when there’s a price to pay for it,” he said. Christianity has often thrived in countries where it faces intense opposition, he noted.

Preaching now, Clendenen urged congregants to hold fast to their positions in a country that has grown hostile to them. And as the worship service wound down, he issued a final exhortation.

“Don’t give up,” he said. “Don’t let your light go out.”

___

AP reporter Allen G. Breed and photographer David Goldman contributed to this story.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Trump uses rhetoric that has resonance for Christian conservatives who fear their teachings on marriage will soon be outlawed as hate speech.

  • Bo Fren

    Given how many of our backwoods churches were (are?) used for money laundering, you have to wonder if anyone believes in anything other than the almighty dollar.

  • Vog46

    The key” here for us Christians is in the title of their church – Evangelical. In spite of what they may think we should be evangelizing to these folks not excluding them from secular functions. IF ANY church wants to impose their beliefs on the general population through secular legislation then the Church should lose all benefits – ESPECIALLY TAX BREAKS – that they currently enjoy. IF they are trying to keep same sex couples from having the secular tax breaks hetero couples do then the Church should lose their own!!!

  • LW

    Just a note: “prayer in public schools” has not, and never has been, banned. Prayers led by the school itself is indeed unconstitutional and illegal.

    Any student, or group of students not organized by the school, is free to pray. Or not pray, which is of course an important right as well.

  • Jeff Huckaby

    Growing up in a Pentecostal home and leaving the church at 18, I feel I have some insight on this. I’d invite these folks to look closely at what the source of their alienation actually is. The Evangelical church is completely bogged down in being right. It is blindly religious and not very spiritual. These believers are spiritually dry and are blaming external factors for that when they are doing this to themselves. I can only speak to this particular sect as it is where my history lies, but instead of worshiping (God, Love) they instead worship a book. The Voice of love speaks through the human heart, not a book. At the core of their belief is pure fear, not Love…and that leads nowhere but isolation. Righteousness has zero to do with self-righteousness. The practice of living a spiritual life is not bogged down in rules, dogma, and fear of hell. What the Evangelical church needs is to look honestly at what the foundation of that church is (fear) and move past that. That can only happen on an individual level…which is why one by one people are leaving. The Evangelical church may be waning, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped being spiritual. It means that folks just are realizing that “God” is bigger than the cage of religion. To the Evangelicals, these people that leave the church are listening to a “false voice” (insert eye-roll here); it can be very cult-like that way and if “believers” are honest with themselves, they would see that. The bottom line is that people today can see that religion is not needed to have a rich spiritual life and a meaningful relationship with God; no middle man is required, especially a middle-man who is so determined to feel persecuted and victimized and to take you along with him on his self-righteous quest for external control. The journey of the soul is one that is inward, going beyond fear. The church has decided to stop at the fear inside and follow its loud, self-righteous dictates. That saying, “everything you want is on the other side of fear” is truer than people know. Problem is that most people, especially those who are beholden to a strict religion, think that the harsh voice of fear is also the voice of God.

  • Josh Williams

    You want to talk about hateful language? We don’t have to look at examples of Christians in modern day. We can look at their holy book for those examples–they are all over your Holy Bible.

    Leviticus 20:13

    “‘If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
    Leviticus 20:13

    “When a man sells his daughter as a slave, she will not be freed at the end of six years as the men are. If she does not please the man who bought her, he may allow her to be bought back again.”
    Exodus 21: 7-8

    “Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord.”
    Ephesians 5:22

  • Josh Williams

    “The idea of what we call biblical morality in our culture at large is completely laughed at and spurned as nonsense,”

    Good. That means we are finally making progress as a society.

    • arensb

      Next you’ll be telling me that owning people as property is wrong.

  • rosefivefold

    they are upset because they are losing some of their privilege. and i face persecution from christians everyday for being a woman, being unmarried and without children, being a sexual minority, being interested in buddhism, and being a progressive liberal, etc. etc. christians are the most vile, hateful people in the world

  • Marshlady

    From the Bible, “Let he who is without blame cast the first stone”. My exit from the Evangelical Church began when our head pastor got caught cheating with the secretary, and also embezzling church funds. Stealing the money felt like more of a betrayal to me than the infidelity, because of all the time he spend preaching about how important giving money to the church was to our faith. He even made my mother cry because she wasn’t “trusting god” enough. I don’t know if he knew that when she gave to “the church” or rather, his bank account, it meant another trip to the food pantry for us. When he finally got caught, they brought in another one just like him, just older. I started paying attention to how many times they asked for money, and shortly thereafter, left the church.

  • DrakeEQN

    Boo freaking hoo… United States Christians are NOT being persecuted, we’re sorry you can’t freely discriminate against gays and prevent women from their access to birth control in order to satisfy your narrow views.

    Religion is rarely used for good these days. It’s simply used to herd the sheep into believing one standard…

  • RolloMartins

    Can I just point out that there is no ban on prayer in schools (as the article states)? This gets into article after article and it simply isn’t true. Your kids want to pray in school? Then pray. No one is stopping them. The SCOTUS ruling prevents school officers from leading prayer. That’s all. That isn’t a ban on prayer in school. If Janey or Johnny don’t pray in school it is because they don’t want to. And that’s fine.

  • John C. Kimbrough

    It seems to me that there are schisms and a polarization throughout the culture and society of The US that is weakening the country and it’s people. It seems to me that people are very quick in condemning those in a very harsh manner who do not share their own views, attachments and aversions. A country with so many good things to appreciate, find joy in and build on should not be so caught up in aversion, hatred, greed, etc. Maybe none of us should seek political clout and just seek to live with a degree of joy and skill in The US and under the wonderful constitution, freedom and opportunities that it provides us with and for each day of our life………

    • rondonaghe

      Amen!

  • Lucy AR

    Don’t feel sad and disheartened. Stop take a deep breath and realize this is a good thing. More people are awakening to the truth. It is such a good feeling to not live in fear. The tales and fables in the book were needed to control ignorant people.
    More people are realizing freedom from the old fears the world is evolving.

  • Rick Goddard

    Christians have been belligerent in forcing others to conform to their rules and their values by pushing for conservative legislation. With anti-gay legislation, limiting women’s right to health care, allowing Hobby Lobby execs to choose what contraceptive their employees may have, and anti-Muslim rhetoric all add to the inescapable conclusion that it isn’t enough for Christians to practice their own religion – they want all others to conform because they are “on the right side of God”. When even Christianity’s world leader, Pope Francis, is viewed as more open, more inclusive than the typical mainstream US Christian, you know it is American Christians that are acting extreme. Pope Francis’ message based on the teachings of Jesus Christ of helping the poor and sick, eschewing the pursuit of wealth, and raising concerns on human effects on the earth’s climate have mainly fallen on deaf ears by US Christians. Maybe they should go back and re-study the New Testament before lashing out on others.

  • wtf2020lol

    When adults were children, they believed that Santa Claus was real, then grew up and discovered that Santa wasn’t real. After you learn that Santa isn’t real, you can’t go back to believing. The same is happening to adults when it comes to Jebus and Gawd, once you determine they aren’t real, you can’t go back to believing in an invisible sky friend.

  • Kevin

    200+ years of social dominance, political and economic clout by Christian sects isn’t enough… the absolutely unfettered ability to practice one’s religion in peace, even with tax exemptions and legal allowances, isn’t enough… the Evangelical hypocrisy considers it “persecution” when told they can’t impose their ideas on others through government and public schools. They harken back to the good old days when this was a Christian theocratic democracy, back when the founding fathers put God on currency and in the Pledge of Allegiance and in the National Motto… you know, those founding fathers who were still alive in the 1950’s when it was decided the best way to rally the common buffoon against Communism was to make it a religious war.

    This persecution, or “irrelevance” as regular people call it, really couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people. The only thing that has consistently persecuted them and their beliefs with ruthless and unforgiving determination is Occam’s Razor.

  • danny.boy.1

    I am treated as evil by those who feel persecuted because they are no longer allowed to force me to believe as they do…

    Suck it up, evangelicals. Yeah, you’re losing clout—clout to inject your religious beliefs into the laws and public policy that affect us all, clout which, from the beginning, was a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution. Cry me a river.

  • StevesWeb

    Losing the ability to interfere with my same sex marriage is not persecution, it is justice.

    What you want is injustice. Not being able to legislate your religion is not persecution, it is social progress.

    You may, however, continue to believe that ignorant genocidal bronze age tribes understood reality better than we do today. Be my guest.

    Your own Bible tells you that you will be rejected, please, think of my rejection of you as destiny, because it sure is going to happen.

  • Sn8ke_iis

    If you are an evangelical and feel you are persecuted I feel sorry for you. “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself”. If you want to be accepted in our society you have to be tolerant, stop proselytizing, and stop trying to force your view of morality on others. We have a separation of Church and State for a reason. The Christian right should have never been allowed to gain so much influence in the Republican party. The Party has spoken, its the 21st Century we’d love for you to join us.

  • davidgoldmandg

    Evangelicals tell others what to believe. Then they wonder why they’re avoided.
    Like they say, minds are like parachutes – they only work when open. Wanna crack open some other book for once?

  • Don_in_Odessa

    “…religious mandate to evangelize”

    Most Evangelicals have been brainwashed into believing they have a mandate to be God’s law enforcement officers outside the Body. When really, Jesus left us with only one mandate as relates to the unsaved, (paraphrased and summarized) “tell them I have made a way for them to live forever and be a reflection of my love.”

  • 99rider

    Religious conservatives are the same no matter what the religion is or where in the world, and it’s never good.

    • rondonaghe

      Indeed, when you look at the wars throughout history, many of them were religious wars of particularly brutal intensity. Look at how Daesh/ISIS is brutalizing innocents in the name of their particular interpretation of the Koran; but you can see the same brutality in the history of Christianity, when it ruled Rome, when it ruled Spain, etc. And given the opportunity to put laws into place in the US, the fundamentalist Christians of a particular persuasion would also dream of some brutal punishment for those who break their version of civil law.

      • That was 2000 years ago you imbicile! At least we learned and grew. The Muslims are still living and killing exactly as they did 2000 years ago!

  • leon redgrave

    PLEASE BOYCOTT EVERYTHING CHRISTIAN,JUNE IS PERSECUTE A CHRISTIAN MONTH IN THE USA

  • leon redgrave

    DONT FORGET JUNE IS PERSECUTE A CHRISTIAN MONTH ON THE USA,PLEASE PERSECUTE AT LEAST ONE CHRISTIAN THIS MONTH,NON-VIOLENT PERSECUTIONS ONLY…..LETS HIT THESE CHRISTIANS IN THEIR EVIL POCKETBOOKS

  • Tom

    I like the idea of the little communities not bothering people. Keep your christianity to yourselves.

  • Eric l. aust

    I’ve been saying for a year know conservatives have to stop overreacting and passing laws that imposes morality on everyone.

    Liberals do same thing but their first action is take it to court. Republicans pass a law that is not constitutiinal.

    The Supreme Court can only rule on governments overreach of authority.

    Constitution may have been written by Christians but they knew enough to keep morality out of government hands.

    The more laws are passed and kicked out by supreme Court it’s the next generation that asks why?

    Short supreme Court can not grant or take away rights but next generation will accept what you are fighting so hard to stop.

    Morality must be taught at home each person has their own views. The constitution does not give that right to government. Only the next generation can.

    By passing laws, instead of dealing in the courts first to stop a bad law it’s conservatives that are losing because their children because each loss appears to say it is a right and accept it as a right.

    Fight smarter not harder.

  • Arthur Riley

    Tried of being used by the GOP, not sure if Jesus would support Trump,can’t quite understand how GOP is abandoning values for votes, love Jesus because he was kind and concerned for the common man-I know it’s hard.Maybe you should compare candidates to Jesus-throw the merchants out. Hmm….who does that describe, who is
    not into big business? Which candidate isn’t a rich person telling you how Christian they are. Maybe all devout Christians aren’t automatically Republican. Maybe instead of being armed angry,sex marshalls for God, we should be simple non-judgemental people who help feed the poor and nurture the weak instead of punish the foolish. Maybe we should start each day with the thought that we will display gentleness of Jesus and leave judgement to God. Wake up! Stop being wonderful people mislead by political vultures that take your money and enflame your anger. Be accepting and tolerant.
    Let God pass judgement. Judge each political candidate for their Christ-like qualities.
    Vote for Bernie Sanders. The best protection you can give your families is to live as
    Jesus-kind, loving,accepting,forgiving, gracious. Live this way and your children will know, will learn. Don’t be afraid!

  • Mogan

    There is a basic mistake in this article; a mistake that media generally does, namely, that all evangelicals are social conservatives. But, in order to get ratings and therefore profit, media organizations always go to the most right wing of evangelical Christians, as if they speak for all evangelicals.
    There has been a very fast cultural evolution in the US, with the legitimacy of same-sex marriages, giving members of the LGBT community their full civil rights as opposed to some fundamentalist Christians who want their executions instead. In any case, we have come a long way in this country, and for the opponents of rights for gays, protection for LGBT community from persecution and harassment and same-sex marriage, when only a few decades ago it was against the laws of a number of states to have mixed-race marriages.
    Now, should they feel like they are being persecuted here in the US? That’s sounding a be whiny and juvenile. If we don’t get our way then that is persecution. Persecution is when you are not permitted to hold public office because you are not a member of the majority religion; persecution is when you are denied service in a business; persecution is when you people want to take away your religious freedom, persecution is when you are denied your humanity because of your religion. For the socially conservative evangelicals, none of that will be in their future; it is just that they don’t call the shots anymore. Besides, their political allies, the Republicans, have never really done anything for them. The Republicans made a lot of promises to Christian conservatives and, apparently, never thought to fulfilling those promises. No wonder they feel defeated and angry. Just remember that the Republican Party is loyal to the 1%, the ‘makers,’ in society. But, nevertheless there will always be some version of ‘piety on the Potomac.’

  • PaganSoul

    This is really a story about the loss of faith in religion in America, thank God, or the Gods, or whatever you believe, keep your Gods in your heart, don’t ever let your religious beliefs affect the real world we live in.A world that questions everything, never hiding, not afraid to ask, at least not in the USA, which is about freedom, or so I thought.I am proud to be an American, I believe people have the right to choose who there partners are, who you choose to love is up to you, don’t let hate control your lives.Our world is filled with enough hate.Believe what you want, don’t hate others for believing what they want, life is too short, and who knows who is right, if any of us are.At least in our religious beliefs go.

  • meoverthere

    Pray wasnt banned in public school, you can pray any time you want as long as it does not disturb others or take away from classtime. However a teacher or school official cannot lead the students in prayer. Not everyone practices the same faith nor should they be forced to do so in a public school, one being paid for by public tax dollars.
    As for the challenges on Nativity scenes, ten commandments etc, if it is public property, or state owned, it should be banned (see above about not everyone practicing the same faith). If you receive any federal funding, then you should be secular in your policies.

    And I laugh about the “being the most hated” and persecuted. You are not being persecuted, you are simply no longer being allowed to force your private religious beliefs on to others and being allowed to deny rights to others based on those private religious beliefs.

  • JAD95

    “if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.

  • JesusChristSuperstrain

    It really sucks when that ‘do unto others’ shuck and jive works both ways, doesn’t it?

  • Corporate Serf

    Evangelicals, “You have let go of the commands of God and are holding on to human traditions.”

    You see hate in Jesus’s message of love and tolerance. You will receive the greatest condemnation.

  • eqreynolds

    Same-sex marriage, same-sex marriage, same-sex marriage. Is that ALL Evangelical Christianity has devolved into? Is that the full breadth of the gospel? Is that ALL the Word means to them?

    What kind of religion persecutes, discriminates, and oppresses people because of who they LOVE? Isn’t love the very essence of the spirit of Jesus’ teachings?

    it is no wonder these people feel lost. They ARE lost. Even within their own faith. A faith they have twisted and perverted into little more than a rear-guard fight against sex — one of the strongest drives we have and one of god’s greatest gifts.

    This country is crying for moral teachings. Of treating each other with dignity and respect. Of not exploiting each other in the name of profit and greed. And of doing the right thing, even if it is inconvenient.

    But Evangelicals want none of this. Instead they gripe and delve into depression because now they are prevented from oppressing others, and make others live according to their rules. That is not America. And that is why America is rejecting them.

  • Phantastic

    What these evangelical Christians need to understand is that those of us who do not believe should not be forced to their way of life. We should be able to live our lives the way we want as long as we do not commit crimes against other people. Crimes that are laid out in the bible are only for those who believe. As there are numerous editions of “the bible” along with many other religious tomes, why should they be able to make us adhere to their version only? They are taken aback by laws written in the Torah and Quran. Now that these religions are growing in the United States, which laws should we follow? Only the laws of man should guide our daily lives unless we declare ourselves to be true to a certain religion. Someone needs to tell the evangelicals that it is not just their world here any longer.

  • CPA01

    David H. Souter is an Episcopalian and John Paul Stevens is Protestant. The author of this article can’t be bothered to google.

  • G Annett

    if they’re willing to pay taxes, then they can do whatever they feel the need to do, but as long as you’re living off the tax free teet, you play by the countries rules, not your own. They can’t seem to wean themselves off the government gravy train, no matter how holy they act, so suck it down or pay to play.

  • Dave954

    What part of “you reap what you sow” don’t these fundies get?

  • Victoria Elders

    The far right embraced the social construct of disparagement, intolerance, antagonism, inequity – The larger society examined the basis and identified it as bigotry and declared it abhorrent. Evangelicals view their loss of dominion as persecution. The lack of ability TO persecute is not the same BEING persecuted. It’s just that they’ve never had to recognize any other rights save their own, never had to bow to power save their own. They have no idea what it feels to really suffer, (suffering vicariously through a messiah does not count) and they’ve confused finding themselves “just an equal among equals” with actually suffering some sort of injury. The far right made themselves into caricatures – no one did that to them.

    • rondonaghe

      And they have the hairdos to prove it.

  • Vog46

    “There’s nobody hated more in this nation than Christians,” he said, amid nods and cries of encouragement. “Welcome to America’s most wanted: You.”
    ******************************
    Thats a bit of a stretch by their pastor. By far the MAJORITY of Americans are Christians.
    What is really happening is that these fine folks are panicking.
    A Christian doesn’t get an abortion
    A Christian doesn’t cheat
    A Christian doesn’t commit crimes
    Yet these things are happening in such large numbers that Christians MUST be committing some of these offenses – so the TEACHINGS are failing us and our children. So they are panicking.
    Now with their numbers DECREASING Christians who by their very nature are conservatives – want the Government to assist them in reclaiming what they think is the top spot. After all these years of claiming smaller less intrusive government they want government in our bathrooms, and government in women’s uterus’s – whereas if Christians ACTUALLY practiced their faith there’d be no need for this intrusion. So pastor practice what you preach – make sure your congregation does too
    We have a crook on the DEM side running for President and a 4 time divorcee who can’t quote a bible verse correctly, verbally abuses women, worships money, discriminates against just about everyone and lies on the REP side
    The hypocrisy shown by the Christian Church’s is stunning………it almost matches the hypocrisy of our politicians………

    • rondonaghe

      Guess where the most porn is viewed in the United States? In the South. There’s a lot of repressed sexual frustration down that way.

  • rondonaghe

    Pssst! Ova heah…yeah you, Evangelical Christian who feels persecuted. Being a Christian, with Christ at the center, is a lot different than what you’ve got going on in your churches, and the way you attempt to force your religion down people’s throats. Jesus said to love one another, but you hate others. You especially hate gays. You tell lies about them. Other Christians don’t feel persecuted, because they’re not trying to control other citizens’ behavior. When you had the power, you persecuted gays, said “God Hates Fags”, said “No Homos ain’t gonna go to heaven,” wanted to put up electrified fences to segregate gays from other people. The rest of the country sees through your hypocrisy, sees how you used the same tactics against interracial marriage. You just gotta have someone to hate. Don’t be surprised if those you hate don’t particularly like you.

    • It isn’t about “hate” it’s about disagreement with your lifestyles. Christians that know their bible understand what it says about homosexuals. That’s pretty simple, except for those of you that choose an “alternate lifestyle”. Is this why you convert “disagreement” into “hate”, to incite anger and confusion? That doesn’t work, bring your IQ up to 50 and try again!
      The hate haters HATE much more than those they say HATE! Now that’s nothing but pure HATRED!

      • arensb

        Christians that know their bible understand what it says about homosexuals.

        Good. But for those who don’t remember, let’s remind ourselves what Leviticus 20:13 says:

        If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.

        Why do gay people see hate in there? It’s a mystery.

      • CeeCee

        MAN WROTE THAT. The bible isnt the word of any gods. Gods aren’t real.

      • CeeCee

        TRUMP SUPPORTER…… LOL

      • cheese101

        Liberal. Nuff said.

      • CeeCee

        Jesus was a liberal.

      • cheese101

        And your point is?

      • Vog46

        Indeed-
        And if Christ’s teachings were even REMOTELY being followed crime would be down and poverty would as well. Jesus believed in TOTAL wealth redistribution with the rich caring for the poor.
        At its core this argument boils down to this – ALL religions have their beliefs and how they practice those beliefs leads to “success” of those religions. Evangelicals are leaving their churches in droves meaning they have less people leading “evangelical lives”. As a practicing Christian I believe this, is of course, a shame, however, when religions get involved in secular law troubles ensues, because secular law is far different than religious beliefs.
        Again if every Christian practiced his/her faith we would have less problems in this country.
        But to FORCE religious beliefs on to ANY segment of a society that is protected from religious prosecution is wrong……….we are not a theocracy.

      • Erlkoenig

        Should be easy for you to cite a verse that shows Jesus was a pinko lib.

      • “If…”? You say? Well, “IF” a bullfrog had wings, he wouldn’t bump his backside every time he jumped. “IF” my sister was a man, she’d be my brother (except today he could go into little girls showers).
        “If” doesn’t mean diddly.

      • rondonaghe

        It’s about certain types of Christians thinking first that they have a right to control the behavior of those whose behavior they don’t like. This is the United States, not an Islamic state where there’s a state sanctioned religion. Guess what…Evangelical, right-wing Christianity is not a state sanctioned religion that gives you people any more authority over everyone else. Sorry you can’t accept the fact that other people don’t believe the way you do. You’re a little put out, perhaps that other Christians don’t interpret the Bible the way you do. What might be black and white to you is not to others who read the same text. You’re not being persecuted, you’re being schooled in how to live in a secular society.

      • No, what is happening is your skinny 2% population of homosexuals are just mad as hell that the remainder don’t “accept” you! We’re forced to “tolerate” and that’s the very best you’ll ever get, but tolerate is a million miles from acceptance.
        You attempt to force acceptance and turn simple words like “disagreement” into “hatred”, “homophobe”, “bigot” etc. You’ve got what you’ve got and it simply doesn’t matter how you tap dance around in your little light loafers while screaming “You brute, you!”! You aren’t “schooling” anyone, you’re looking like angry misfits, desperate for attention and making fools of yourselves! But hey! There’s nothing wrong with that! At least you’re very good at it!

      • CeeCee

        Wow, Chris Chump fan doesn’t like gay people. Big surprise there. Guess a gay illegal Mexican would make your head explode.

      • You’re having great difficulty with your reading comprehension, so I’ll spell it out for you in very simple terms. There is nothing in anything I’ve written that says I don’t like gay people. I have a few “gay” friends. They do “their thing”, I do “mine”…a comfortable compromise. They don’t force anything on me and I don’t with them, we deal with each other as “people” and I’m “tolerant” of their lifestyle as long as it doesn’t affect mine.
        What I said was, “You will NEVER gain acceptance from the vast majority of the American population.” and you won’t, it’s a fact and votes have proven such. Give it another 1000 years when everyone has evolved to have both sets of sex organs, can legally marry their mother. legally murder their father and have consensual sex with 8 yr olds., Maybe then…just maybe you’ll gain the “acceptance” you’re so starved for…but at that point of oblivious chaos, does it really matter?

      • Vog46

        Chris your compromises misses the point.
        If your friends asked that YOUR church accept their marriage so that they can enjoy the benefits of a secular marriage would you accept it or not?
        The SECULAR government ACCEPTS the teachings of ALL churches and grants them tax breaks – why can’t you accept the secular government allowing for this if it doesn’t affect you???????
        The answer is simple…..

      • Vog46

        Chris –
        You rail against the political parties for the “I’ve got mine and you can’t have yours” attitude” – right?
        Well in THIS case YOU have your right to marry and enjoy the tax breaks so now gays “can’t have theirs”????
        Your words…….

      • I don’t know what tax code you use (or don’t), or perhaps you’ve never found one willing to marry you and therefore don’t understand, but marriage actually “penalizes” you and makes you pay more as a couple than you would as two single persons. They can’t have kids, unless they “purchase” them, so there goes those deductions. Maybe a “child hunting” mileage deduction? There may be some insurance benefits, but my company offered “partner” health insurance for LGBT’s while it did NOT for heterosexual “partners” that weren’t married prior to marriage being “redefined” by the federal government.
        Life has been tough on you hasn’t it Vog? There’s a reason for that…review some of John Wayne’s quotes abut life.

      • Vog46

        Chris – insulting me does no good.
        While you & I agree that out religious beliefs don’t allow us to consider marriage outside of between a man and a woman I’ll ask you again:
        In the SECULAR world can we prevent a government approved marriage between same sex couples?
        The answer is clearly NO. The courts have ruled in a SECULAR fashion that they can marry. It doesn’t matter whether they’re 2% – 20% or the majority.
        We CANNOT impose our religious beliefs on ANYONE else to prevent ANY secular rights from being held back from ANY portion of the population.
        The very FACT that you would deny this benefit AND still have gay friends shows how open minded they are, and how closed minded you are.
        And I earned what I’ve got in life.
        Can’t say the same for you

      • So tell us all Vog, where does this nonsense stop? When has it become that 2% of the population changes the rules for the other 98% and why must that 98% be forced to embrace something they do not and never will?
        To whittle it down even further, there s an ~0.02% population that has a mental disease that prevents them from recognizing their own God-given plumbing that we refer to as “transgenders”. Why do 99.98% women and children have to endure privacy concerns over men with their equipment intact invading their bathrooms, change-rooms and shower facilities, when that has been considered “perverted” and “taboo” for the past 400 years in this country? Now there isn’t or soon won’t be a mechanism that will prevent any man from going into any formerly private female facility.
        So now it will be okay to marry your dog? Your lizard? Rights for pedophiles and rapists? Murderers? The door is open for ANYTHING to occur now, no matter how shocking, how perverted or bent and twisted it appears. A wide open game-board with zero boundaries, just to pacify a few.
        Call it close-minded if you like, but I certainly reside with the vast majority and have sympathy for the pitifully confused individuals you and I discuss. If having a few morals about myself and believing the very basic right to privacy for females should remain, you can label me with any title you like, I’ll wear it proudly. And if you call “earning” what you have with a lifetime career as a government employee, you’re as blind as the administrators of Social Security, IRS, Medicare and the NCDOT!

      • Vog46

        “When has it become that 2% of the population changes the rules for the other 98% and why must that 98% be forced to embrace something they do not and never will? :
        Not about CHANGING the rules at all – its about DENYING a benefit that 98% enjoy from the 2%. Its SECULAR chris NOT religious
        You know as well as I that the Founders did NOT set up a democracy they set up a Representative Republic with not one but 3 branches of government to give checks and balances to the others.
        The 98% do NOT RULE !!! They never have, and never will
        YOU DON’T GET IT.
        And nice to forget my 20+ years of military service and yes I did WORK while in state government for low wages and lack of raises – but you’re good at “make believe”
        Christians don’t “rule” the U.S. Chris.
        Their numbers are decreasing just like the Whites will be a minority and VERY SOON. You’re just a ‘wishin that it wasn’t so …….

      • CeeCee

        I am sure your “gay” friends (that don’t exist) are glad you tolerate them. Geeezus man that is nice of you.

      • guest45

        Demo rats always have a reading comprehension problem, it’s something scrambled somewhere between the left ear and the right ear. If it doesn’t fit their agenda then they label it hate, of race card, or worse, maybe someday they will grow up.

      • Vog46

        Acceptance means acceptance in secular law and function Chris. Married couples enjoy tax breaks – same sex couple deserve those very same tax breaks and equality in treatment for housing, and general living.

        as I’ve said before a Christian can be a Christian and not feel like he’s being persecuted. If all the TRUE Christians followed Christs teachings crime would be down, and abortion would be non existent. The problem here is that people who normally don’t like government now WANT government to intervene on their behalf.
        Government does not belong in bedrooms or bathrooms Chris and even though we may define marriage as being between a man and a woman others don’t.
        Thats not a reason to start singling out that 2%
        Discrimination is rearing its ugly head again in this country. It has no part to play in this great nation. “All men are created equal Chris” even purple Islamic men wearing light loafers and dressing like women………..
        Stop being discriminatory…..

    • demz taters

      Add to that the absolute contempt and spite you have for the poor and downtrodden. The contortions you put yourselves through to explain why Jesus didn’t mean what he said when he said to give the shirt off your back if someone asked for your coat are just contemptible. At let’s not even get into what you warmongers think about turning the other cheek. Persecution? Cry me a river.

  • Peter L

    Hypocrisy has its price.

  • CeeCee

    ” you will have persecutions”…….. yeah well when you have spent the last 2000 years persecuting anyone that isnt Christian or just like you its time you get some back. Stop whining.

