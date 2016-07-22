REPORT: White Lake water being tested after rash outbreak

WHITE LAKE, NC (Fayetteville Observer) — Health and environmental officials are investigating whether a skin rash outbreak in Bladen County could be linked to one of its popular tourist attractions, White Lake.

The rash affected 15 to 20 people – from toddlers to adults – who visited the lake during the week of July 4.

White Lake is roughly eight miles east of Elizabethtown. Homes and a nearby golf course surround the lake that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

“We haven’t confirmed if the skin rashes are connected to the water, but we are looking into it,” said David Howard, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

