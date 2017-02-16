NC Marine Fisheries Commission passes shrimping petition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A vote so contentious, security had to escort people out of a meeting this afternoon. Today, the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission voted to approve a petition that affects shrimpers along our coast. These new regulations have some questioning how they will survive.

“I think we’ve been in status quo for too long and that’s why these fish stocks are in decline and in trouble.” NC Wildlife Federation Policy Adviser David Knight said.

That’s why the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission voted to approve a petition that would regulate where, how and when shrimpers could work. The North Carolina Wildlife Federation brought forward the petition to protect juvenile fish.

“We believe that the package that we put forward is a fair balanced one,” Knight said. “It’s research based and that should be the basis for them moving forward.”

The more than one hundred fishermen in attendance disagreed. They say the changes will affect the future of those in the industry as well as residents in the state.

“If these rules are implemented it will affect their ability to make a living shrimping,” Terry Pratt said. “It will affect 9.5 million people’s ability to have North Carolina grown shrimp and other seafood.”

“That petition was obscure, it was inadequate, and it’s going to destroy livelihoods and communities across this state.” Sharon Peele Kennedy said.

David Knight says that the process is far from over. The commission will now look at the recommendations and figure out how to implement them.

“Well we’re happy that the majority of the commission determined that this was a positive, research based and science based place to start their proceedings on the future rules for determining what bycatch should be and how it should be handled.” Knight said.

Those against the petition say they are not ready to give up on this fight. They say they will be taking their battle to the governor to express their feelings on the rule making.

  • guest45

    hope this means no more dragging thru the inland waterways and the nurseries, dragging should only take place on the outside which gives you more shrimp and better size shrimp meaning more dollars for the real shrimpers. this is a win win for both real shrimpers and fishermen.

  • guest45

    well it is high time to end all indiscriminate fishing in our nurseries and inland waterways, that includes trawling, netting, and gigging! let these juvenile fish and shrimp at least make it to the outside before they are targeted.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      I completely agree with the exception of “gigging”. Gigging is a “one-fish-at-a-time” method enjoyed by recreational fishermen who have to abide by the lengths and limits in place. Recreational fishermen don’t put a small dent into the fish populations.

    • Ellie_Light

      How is gigging indiscriminate? You gig only what you see and 1 fish at a time. You sound like a typical liberal buffoon.

  • Kerry Willis

    There is no science that supports the claim of the NWF. This is voodoo science. Fishermen has seen restriction after restriction and closure after closure of areas and the net result has been a decrease in the biomass of the area without fail. These are the same global warming nutcases that have caused insurance rates to become unaffordable for us and who would rather save woodpeckers than the economy of our state. They are destroying jobs and communities and a heritage that demands hard word and a reliance on hard work…..This is only about politics and their ability to raise money by being outside agitators and little else.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      Virginia and SC enacted these same regulations again commercial fishing years ago. They had too because fish stocks were being raped and pillaged due to an unregulated by-catch. Now they come here to fish with those methods and load up their ice-boxes.
      This isn’t about politics and has nothing to do with that global warming horse-scattology. Do a little research on the migrations of juvenile fish species and attempt to understand what net fishing does to the inland water fish population and ultimately to quite a few offshore species populations.
      Haven’t you ever wondered where that tiny 8″ whole flounder came from you ordered at your local eatery?

      • Kerry Willis

        You are clueless and understand little about what species are being caught and where. Most of those baby flounders came from Virginia.
        There is little comparison between Virginia and SC in terms of species and habitat of species and again there is no scientific or fisheries based logic or reason for this action. The last 40 years have seen a decline in multiple fin fish species along with the commercial fishing effort that stands at 10% of historic levels and 50% of the habitat is closed to trawling already. If all it took were closures then we should be beating our boats against the fish that should be dying from overcrowding and low oxygen levels. dumping crap in our rivers and clogging the estuaries with silt and chemicals have much more to do with the problems than anything else. Pardon me if I get my science from real sources and reject the fake news science of the CCA and the NWF. Putting thousands of NC residents out of work for fake science and selfish scum who want to catch trout in their 80k bay boats isn’t a reasonable thought in my book.
        Our boats fish off Virginia and delaware and come home to unload and not the other way around. If you want to do some reasearch and develop an informed opinion, it will help in efforts to have an educated discussion.

      • Fubmaster

        Regardless of whether Heimies facts are correct about the baby flounder, If your bycatch is 4 lb of juvenile fish verses 1 pound of shrimp there is a problem. I’m for shrimping but keep outside of our inlets and certain areas. Shrimping inshore waterways destroys fishing in those areas. This also goes for gillnetting which should be banned entirely. Commercial fisherman/shrimpers bring in millions a year. Recreational fishing brings in billions.(3.3 billion to be exact) The amount of money from recreational fisherman that buy gas, local food, buy bait, fishing supplies, rent a hotel room, hire a charter captain ect far exceeds the money from commercial anything. I believe these shrimpers should be able to make a living but totally agree they need to be regulated. I see the shrimpers lined up outside bald head island on the shoals and that is ok as long as they aren’t inshore. I’m sure they are causing damage out there too but I wouldn’t think as much. If you have any doubts on the impacts shrimpers and gill netters, ask any local charter boat captain that makes his living off of fishing. To sum it up, I believe this petition could help NC restore their fisheries especially inshore. This would mean more Flounder, Trout, ect to sell at a local market.

  • Clint Faircloth

    The EPA estimates that 72% of all water pollution in the country comes from coal-fired power plants, especially in the southeast. The toxic ash flowing into, rivers, streams & bays results in death and mutation of fish and wildlife. Mr David Knight, I have a question for you. Can the toxic coal ash being dumped up stream have anything to do with fish stocks being in decline?
    The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a measure scrapping a regulation that would prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams. The Senate’s 54-45 vote sends the resolution to Trump, who is expected to sign it.

