Traffic stop teaching in driver’s ed approved in committee

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A legislator says he believes his bill requiring North Carolina driver’s education materials to direct motorists how to act during police stops would save lives if enacted.

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously Tuesday for the legislation, which would put stop procedures and appropriate actions by drivers within the state driver’s handbook and in school driver’s education curriculum.

Rep. Ken Goodman of Rockingham spoke to committee members for the bipartisan legislation, introduced in light of recent deadly encounters between officers and drivers nationwide. Virginia’s governor signed similar legislation last month, while Illinois passed a law last year.

The North Carolina proposal would direct the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, state Highway Patrol and police groups to be involved in developing the materials. The bill now heads to another House committee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • VoiceOfReason

    This seems like it would be a “win-win” for both motorists and the police. Better understanding actions taken by motorists and how law enforcement perceives those actions should not only reduce negative interactions (some of which end up in injuries and deaths) but should also better inform motorists of their rights when stopped by the police.

    • Johnny Reb

      The cops want to exercise absolute power over the citizens when ever possible. A traffic stop is the absolute perfect place to do so.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    My parents taught me how to be courteous and polite to people. I was taught to respect police and to do what they asked when the time came. After nearly a half a century, I haven’t had the first problem yet!

    I didn’t need “driver’s ed.” to understand the basic, common sense things to do or “how to act” around police officers. Geeeeeez……

Related News

Robert Mueller (Photo: US Military Academy)
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
AP source: Grand jury among Mueller’s tools in Russia probe
Read More»
Rendering of the River Place development planned to replace the Water Street Parking Deck in downtown Wilmington. (Photo: City of Wilmington)
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Council to consider $7.6M increase in Water Street Parking Deck redevelopment
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Congress recessing, leaving much undone, tensions with Trump
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments