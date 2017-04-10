Complaints continue to grow against The Glen Apartments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More people are coming forward with problems at an apartment complex in Wilmington.

WWAY told you about Wanda Campbell and the mold she has been dealing with in her ceiling at The Glen Apartments and now Chris Mussel reached out to share his.

“Honestly the biggest things that have been of issue have been maintenance around here. When something breaks you go to the office. You know you get yes to death. Yeah I’ll put in a maintenance request and sometimes they get back to you and sometimes they don’t,” Mussel said.

Mussel has lived in the apartments for almost three years. He says he has dealt with faulty appliances, flooding, moldy windows and mold on his bathroom ceiling.

Brandon Mathis with Phillips Management Group, the property managers of The Glen, says management has been in contact with both Mussel and Campbell.

“If for any reason your request isn’t addressed thoroughly or if you don’t feel that it was addressed thoroughly, to escalate your concerns. Feel free to contact either the property manager directly. Or to contact our corporate office so that we can stay on top of those items,” Mathis said.

Mathis says The Glen received Campbell’s complaint just last week, but Campbell says that is not true.

“I did what I was supposed to do. There’s no way in the world that I would have a leak that bad and never go report it. I mean that’s just crazy,” Campbell said.

Monday afternoon The Glen sent maintenance to fix Campbell’s issues, she says they found a elevated level of mold. It is a dangerous situation Campbell says she does not want to be in.

Phillips Management Group says The Glen management will be checking in on Mussel Wednesday. As for Campbell, Rapid Mold Removal will be testing her apartment’s air quality Thursday for free.