NHRMC unveils plans for new parking garage and skywalk across 17th Street

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

NHRMC parking deck skywalk
Artist rendering of an employee parking deck and skyway across 17th Street to be built for NHRMC (Photo: NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center today unveiled its plans for the employee parking garage and skywalk that will cross above 17th Street.

The hospital says the garage and skywalk are part of its strategic plan that will shift employee parking off campus to allow for ample visitor parking and to prepare for construction of a new orthopedic hospital on the main campus. The hospital says the new garage and skywalk will provide a safe route for NHRMC employees to cross the busy street. It’s being built at the site of the former employee parking surface lot.

Artist rendering of an employee parking deck and skyway across 17th Street to be built for NHRMC (Photo: NHRMC)

Artist rendering of an employee parking deck and skyway across 17th Street to be built for NHRMC (Photo: NHRMC)

The parking garage will be built next to Walgreen’s across 17th Street from NHRMC. There is a parking lot there now. The garage will hold 720 vehicles on five stories. Nearly 22 feet above the street, employees will cross over 17th Street to the NHRMC campus, where they will descend and walk up to the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital entrance.

According to a news release, the covered skywalk will be able to withstand hurricane-force winds and will be accessible only to NHRMC employees. Designs for the structure will coordinate with the hospital’s exterior and will include a bit of a nautical feel that is prevalent throughout Wilmington, the hospital says.

Construction is expected to begin in May on the new orthopedic hospital, which is scheduled to be done in 2019. As the construction cranes are moved into position, some NHRMC employee parking will be moved to off-campus lots to ensure that patients and visitors will have ample parking.

Artist rendering of interior of skyway across 17th Street from a parking deck to be built for NHRMC (Photo: NHRMC)

Artist rendering of interior of skyway across 17th Street from a parking deck to be built for NHRMC (Photo: NHRMC)

The cost of the project is $18 million.

The hospital hopes to have the new employee parking garage and skywalk done by the end of this year.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Dawn Cox

    I hope they find a way to help every one in New Hanover so more people are informed about Genx and make all the public and resdiedent are aware and vistor that come down in the summer so everyone is pocected.
    and I hope NHRMC think about building a SKY way crosswalk for pasiaent and vistor at the Hospital aor safty whe people have surgery that can stand Hurricaen Proof and safety of people and vistor

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington mom takes GenX worries into her own hands
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
After many delays, Mallory Creek Drive Extension now open
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
US employers add strong 222K jobs; jobless rate at 4.4 pct.
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments