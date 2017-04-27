NHRMC unveils plans for new parking garage and skywalk across 17th Street

Artist rendering of an employee parking deck and skyway across 17th Street to be built for NHRMC (Photo: NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center today unveiled its plans for the employee parking garage and skywalk that will cross above 17th Street.

The hospital says the garage and skywalk are part of its strategic plan that will shift employee parking off campus to allow for ample visitor parking and to prepare for construction of a new orthopedic hospital on the main campus. The hospital says the new garage and skywalk will provide a safe route for NHRMC employees to cross the busy street. It’s being built at the site of the former employee parking surface lot.

The parking garage will be built next to Walgreen’s across 17th Street from NHRMC. There is a parking lot there now. The garage will hold 720 vehicles on five stories. Nearly 22 feet above the street, employees will cross over 17th Street to the NHRMC campus, where they will descend and walk up to the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital entrance.

According to a news release, the covered skywalk will be able to withstand hurricane-force winds and will be accessible only to NHRMC employees. Designs for the structure will coordinate with the hospital’s exterior and will include a bit of a nautical feel that is prevalent throughout Wilmington, the hospital says.

Construction is expected to begin in May on the new orthopedic hospital, which is scheduled to be done in 2019. As the construction cranes are moved into position, some NHRMC employee parking will be moved to off-campus lots to ensure that patients and visitors will have ample parking.

The cost of the project is $18 million.

The hospital hopes to have the new employee parking garage and skywalk done by the end of this year.