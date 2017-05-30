Deadly Columbus County intersection raising concerns

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — One Columbus County intersection has been infamous for accidents, and now the intersection on US 74 is being called deadly and dangerous.

Over the last several years, Boardman Mayor Randy Williamson says there has been dozens of car crashes at the intersection by the Sun-Do gas station. As of last April there were no deaths, but now that has significantly changed.

“Over the course of eight years we’ve had at least 50 plus accidents. A lot of property damage, a lot of injuries,” Williamson said.

Williamson says each week it gets more dangerous and recently it is becoming more deadly.

“I know of at least six, as many as eight fatalities from April of last year until now,” Williamson said.

In a course of a year, several deadly car crashes and Williamson says nothing was being done to prevent them until now. The NC Department of Transportation says it is changing the intersection into an interchange, but Williamson says it is not soon enough.

“There’s a state plan to do it, but the funding is not there yet. You know, but how do you put a value on life? How many lives does it take to pay for an interchange,” Williamson said.

Williamson says because of funding the NCDOT told him they would not begin construction until 2025. But now, the NCDOT says the current project schedule changed moving the right of way project to 2020.

Mayor Williamson says he will take what they can get, but he and others would like to get the project started earlier.

“Any improvement is good. But sometimes it takes a while so there’s nothing you can do but wait for it,” truck driver James McNeill said.

Aside from deadly accidents, the intersection also causes major problems for those traveling to and from the beach, residents and truck drivers.

“And then you got to watch traffic both directions. And if it’s holiday time, or vacation time, having to come from one side to the other is dangerous. Because you don’t have time to get your speed up to get out of the way,” McNeill said.

In the meantime, to improve safety the NCDOT says it is adding flashing warning signs on US 74. However, there is still no word on when they will be installed.

Williamson says the Boardman intersection is so dangerous he has his family drive out of the way to get into town. He says he hopes change comes soon and no more lives are taken.