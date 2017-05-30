Deadly Columbus County intersection raising concerns

7 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — One Columbus County intersection has been infamous for accidents, and now the intersection on US 74 is being called deadly and dangerous.

Over the last several years, Boardman Mayor Randy Williamson says there has been dozens of car crashes at the intersection by the Sun-Do gas station. As of last April there were no deaths, but now that has significantly changed.

“Over the course of eight years we’ve had at least 50 plus accidents. A lot of property damage, a lot of injuries,” Williamson said.

Williamson says each week it gets more dangerous and recently it is becoming more deadly.

“I know of at least six, as many as eight fatalities from April of last year until now,” Williamson said.

In a course of a year, several deadly car crashes and Williamson says nothing was being done to prevent them until now. The NC Department of Transportation says it is changing the intersection into an interchange, but Williamson says it is not soon enough.

“There’s a state plan to do it, but the funding is not there yet. You know, but how do you put a value on life? How many lives does it take to pay for an interchange,” Williamson said.

Williamson says because of funding the NCDOT told him they would not begin construction until 2025. But now, the NCDOT says the current project schedule changed moving the right of way project to 2020.

Mayor Williamson says he will take what they can get, but he and others would like to get the project started earlier.

“Any improvement is good. But sometimes it takes a while so there’s nothing you can do but wait for it,” truck driver James McNeill said.

Aside from deadly accidents, the intersection also causes major problems for those traveling to and from the beach, residents and truck drivers.

“And then you got to watch traffic both directions. And if it’s holiday time, or vacation time, having to come from one side to the other is dangerous. Because you don’t have time to get your speed up to get out of the way,” McNeill said.

In the meantime, to improve safety the NCDOT says it is adding flashing warning signs on US 74. However, there is still no word on when they will be installed.

Williamson says the Boardman intersection is so dangerous he has his family drive out of the way to get into town. He says he hopes change comes soon and no more lives are taken.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Kathy Cook

    When a politician’s relative gets killed or seriously injured they’ll get it done.

  • bentonsv

    An interchange?!?! What a stupid location for an interchange. (Those crossroads go nowhere worthwhile). The proper thing to do is to close the intersection and install a flyover. (Owner of the aforementioned gas station has greased a lot of palms to get an interchange there)

  • Beanomac

    Or drivers could drive….defensively.

  • guest45

    Mr Williamson, go ahead and loan the state the money for the interchange and they will refund it back to you.

    We had a govenor in McCrory that had finally put this state on a positive cash flow and would have had the money in place to upgrade our roads but the people of NC chose to go down the same path they have for over 100 years and now we have another DEMO RAT govenor who’s motto is spend, spend, and spend more, but no spending on “tangible” goods, likes roads and bridges, so we will just have to wait and hope for the best.

    • VoiceOfReason

      What has been spent that causes you to make this claim? The Republicans have solid control over the legislature and they determine the budget & allocations. Just curious….

  • disqus_jl5BL483UH

    The families of those who died should sue the state…. bet they move alot quicker getting something done if they know they could have pending lawsuits waiting for them for future deaths!!!

  • Crystal

    The mayor’s statement “how do you put a value on someone’s life” speaks volumes!! How many more people/families have to die before a change (that will help) takes place. I fear the day my daughter gets her drivers license because of the deadly intersection. We take detours daily to avoid the deadly intersection. Your cameras need to visit the intersection again on July 4th to get a real feel of the dangers that take place while traveling through the intersection. Also, Words can’t describe the emotions/fear we feel as we here sirens from our homes. Yes, we can hear the accidents in our community if we are outside. Our hearts then begin to race as we pray hoping it’s not one of our family members. We also begin to pray for the victims as we know the outcome is never good. I just can’t help but wonder how quick we would get improvements to our intersection if the casualty would happen to someone that is involved in putting a change in place!! This is serious and we need an intervention IMMEDIATELY!! I dread July 4th because of the danger everyone will face that travels that deadly intersection. DON’T WE MATTER?!

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Repairs to Interstate 40 flyover in Triangle requires detour
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
One killed in Brunswick County crash
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
NCDOT improving access to drivers license services with CAMS
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments