Wilmington’s first ALDI opening June 22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first ALDI grocery store in Wilmington will open two weeks.

The Porters Neck ALDI at 7954 Market St will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. on June 22. After the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts.

Customers can also sample ALDI products and enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

“We’re thrilled to join the Wilmington community and offer customers the benefits of the ALDI shopping experience. Our high-quality products and everyday low prices make for a combination our competitors just can’t match,” said Chris Daniels, division vice president for ALDI.

ALDI says it uses a cart system to cut overhead costs and save people money. Shoppers insert a quarter to release a cart from the corral and will receive a quarter back once the cart is returned.

The Wilmington store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

ALDI has more than 1,600 stores in 35 states.