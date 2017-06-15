EPA issues statement on GenX concerns in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since news broke of GenX in the area’s water supply, local utilities and state regulators have said they are waiting on the US Environmental Protection Agency for guidance.

So what is the EPA doing?

That’s the question we asked the agency earlier this week. Today an agency spokesperson responded in a statement, “EPA is working to gather more information on this matter and will review and determine next steps.”

The EPA also said that in 2009, it and DuPont entered into a consent order that required DuPont to recover, capture or recycle GenX from air emissions and water discharges at the company’s facilities in the United States at a rate of 99 percent. In its review of the GenX premanufacture submission, or approval to make the chemical, EPA determined that GenX could go to market if the conditions of the consent order were met.

During a meeting with local leaders today, representatives from Chemours, the company that makes GenX at a facility in Bladen County, said the GenX it makes does not wind up in the Cape Fear River. But they did say GenX that is produced as an unregulated byproduct of making vinyl ether in another plant at the site has made its way into the river since production began in 1980.

Chemours says abatement technology installed in late 2013 after the study that has raised concern in our area has cut the amount of the compound in the river by 80 percent. The company says it is working to cut that amount altogether.

  • sniper74

    And yet people still insist that the EPA is fit to regulate our Environment? “EPA is working to gather more information on this matter and will review and determine next steps.”

    Good thing that we got out of the Paris Agreement…otherwise our country would be paying Billions all because they can’t even make up their minds on this? The agreement went into place in 2009, yet has been polluting our water and air since the 80’s? Yeah, something is not right.

    • Alyssa

      And Trump wants to make budget cuts to the EPA that are so severe even
      Republicans are against it. You can argue the efficiency of the EPA day
      long (and it seems they have failed us in this case) but you can’t
      ignore the fact that cuts will do absolutely nothing to help improve the
      agency or our environment; only a change in management will. Cuts will
      just make the EPA easier to bribe…and if this GenX incident happened
      under Obamas administration I can only imagine what would happen under
      Trumps. And no, it’s not a good thing we got out of the (completely
      voluntary and mostly symbolic, btw) Paris Agreement. Even Reps and some corporations are
      realizing how climate change and pollution is starting to affect their
      bottom line (some states are going through with the agreement anyway, since its already in place and doesnt technically expire until 2020), and many were actually in favor of the deal. The future is
      in green energy. Jobs are in green energy. Our world and lives will depend on green energy.

