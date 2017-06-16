Fraternity suspended at UNC Charlotte for hazing allegations

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – A fraternity at UNC Charlotte has been suspended for four years because of hazing allegations.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2tuI3wL) a school spokeswoman said the suspension began May 23 after an investigation determined the hazing occurred at Sigma Phi Epsilon earlier this spring.

The investigation started after anonymous sources reported the hazing occurred during the chapter’s spring member education and initiation process.

Spokeswoman Buffie Stephens said some of the activities apparently happened at the fraternity’s off-campus house.

The school says Sigma Phi Epsilon accepted responsibility and is suspended until Aug. 15, 2021.

The university says no students filed charges against the fraternity and campus police did not investigate.

