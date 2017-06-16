Local men invent all-natural deodorant, lotions, mosquito repellent

Reid McEwen, Zero Cares

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They call themselves the Zero Dudes and they want you to smell better, have better skin and do it without harmful chemicals on your body.

Reid McEwen and Todd Platzer discovered the formula for Zero Deodorant while testing the effects of ozone infused gels and moisturizers on the skin. It led them to a formula of just Shea butter, beeswax, essential oils and oxygen. It’s an all natural deodorant guaranteed to work and it is made in Wilmington.

McEwen says “Zero works by using oxygen to kill the bacteria that cause body odor.”

The pair now have additional all-natural consumer products like lotions and mosquito repellent.

You can find Zero products at Lovey’s Natural Foods and Cafe, The Veggie Wagon or at www.zerocares.com